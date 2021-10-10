NUPENG suspends planned nationwide strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its planned strike action earlier scheduled to commence on Monday.

It said the development was due to an understanding reached with the Union by the management of the NNPC at a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday.

In a statement issued by its President, Comrade William Akporeha and General Secretary Comrade Afolabi Olawale, it said the suspension was predicated on its belief that the understanding reached with the government on Sunday, as well as at a meeting of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, will be fulfilled to the letter.

“We wish to clearly make it known to all well-meaning Nigerians that have variously appealed to us on these issues that our plan was not intended to inflict further pains on Nigerians but to ensure observance of minimum safety on our highways for the good of lives and properties.

“We are well aware of the impact our actions usually have on the people, businesses and the nation at large but we cannot continue to watch as things continue to degenerate in our industry,” it said.

In view of this, it said the Union would not hesitate to re-commence the action without any notice if the understanding reached in these two meetings is not fully implemented within the timeframe agreed upon

“With this, our petroleum tanker drivers are hereby directed to continue providing services for the efficient and effective distribution of petroleum products to homes and workplaces across the country.”