NUC releases full list of federal, state and private universities approved to run degree programmes
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of federal, state and private universities that have the approval to operate degree programmes.
This is contained in its October bulletin which chronicled the commission’s activities.
In the breakdown, there are currently 45 federal universities, 54 in states and 99 private, a total of 198.
Gunmen attack UNIABUJA, abduct members of staff, others
Unknown gunmen have attacked the University of Abuja, UNIABUJA staff quarters, abducted unspecified number of members of staff and some of their family members.
The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday (today) when the assailants invaded the school premises shooting sporadically before whisking some victims away to an unknown destination.
The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident in a statement she issued on Tuesday morning.
According to a source who spoke with our correspondent from the University campus, the number of abducted persons have not been ascertained as at press time.
However, the PPRO via the statement, noted that about six persons were whisked into the forest by the bloodthirsty men.
She stated that the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday had dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the university’s main and satellite campuses, as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, “to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.
“The CP gave the order following report that some yet to be identified armed criminals invaded the UNIABUJA Staff Quarters located at the GIRI area of the FCT in the early hours of today, 2nd November, 2021.
“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens.
“Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.
“The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.
“On this note, the Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883”.
IG orders investigation into invasion of Justice Odili’s home
The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Mr. Baba Usman, has ordered a detailed investigation into the invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, a justice of the Supreme Court.
Usman also denied the involvement of the Nigeria Police in the breach of security at Odili’s home.
The IG said, “The leadership of the force was not aware and did not at any time order police operatives to carry out such assignment.”
He described the “violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable”
A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, said the IG ordered the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to probe the invasion.
The statement said, “Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident. He assured the commitment of the force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians, in general.
“He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.”
The IG also directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Sunday Babaji, to strengthen security around Odili’s street and residence to ensure her safety and prevent a reoccurrence of the incident.
Usman assured that details of the police investigation would be made public.
Over 50 officers suspected to be from the Nigeria Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Joint Panel Recovery unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice, had last Friday evening invaded the house of the senior justice located at Imo River Street, Maitama.
The security officials claimed they were executing a court warrant to search the house.
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State visited the Odilis after the search episode.
Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, had denied that operatives of the commission were involved in the raid.
The Supreme Court justice is the wife of a former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, who is said to be on the watch-list of EFCC.
Ikoyi collapsed building: Owner arrested for building 21 floors after approval for 15
Lagos State Government says the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi was given the approval to construct only 15 floors.
General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki made the disclosure in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The structure located at 20, Gerrard Road subsided at about 2:45 p.m on Monday.
Oki announced that the owner has been arrested and would be prosecuted.
“The materials he used for the reinforcement are so terrible. He got approval for 15 floors but built 21. He has been arrested,” he said.
The official added that so far, four people have been rescued alive and three bodies recovered. Rescue efforts are continuing.
Dozens of people were at the site when the incident occurred. The construction was to end in 2022.
