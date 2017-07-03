NUC approves conversion of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to University of Technology

The 37-year era of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic has now ended, as it has now become a degree-awarding institution.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the conversion of the school to Moshood Abiola University of Technology.

The approval for the Ogun State-owned institution was granted on Monday in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, announced the approval while receiving the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun.

With the approval, the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, which would operate a multi-campus system, becomes the 85th public University and 153rd university in Nigeria.

The new move will now bring the number of universities in Ogun State to 11, with three now being state owned. Other universities owned by the Ogun State government include Tai Solarin University of Education and Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

Amosun, had in March signed into law the bill upgrading to the school into a university

As a replacement for Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Amosun also signed a second bill to re-establish the Ogun State Polytechnic in Ipokia Local Government area of the state.