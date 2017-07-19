NUATE suspends planned shutdown of NCAA

The National Union of Air Transport Employees on Wednesday suspended its planned industrial action against the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority over the non-release of promotion letters to deserving staff.

NUATE, in a statement signed by its Secretary- General, Mr Olayinka Abioye, said the suspension of the industrial action became necessary following the engagement of the NCAA management, the ministry and the union in a social dialogue towards the settlement of the matter in dispute.

“Consequent upon the intervention from the ministry and following advice from stakeholders, we regret to inform you that our planned industrial action is hereby suspended forthwith.

“This is as a result of the NCAA management, the ministry and our union’s engagement in social dialogue towards the settlement of the matter in dispute,’’ he said.

The union had on June 27 threatened to shut down the five regional offices of the regulatory agency over the failure of its management to issue promotion letters to all its staff who were successful in its last promotion exercise.