NSCDC busts illegal refinery, arrests nine suspects in Abia

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abia State Command, says it has arrested nine suspected vandals in Umuelechi, Ukwa West LGA, Abia State.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NSCDC, Abia State Command, Doreen Udugwu in a press statement, Wednesday night.

Udugwu said that the successful operation that led to the discovery of the illegal refinery by NSCDC anti-vandal squad was following a credible intelligence in line with the directive of of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar.

She listed the arrested suspects as Chima Ginikanwa (M) aged 36 from Isiala Mbano, Imo State, Wisdom Uduak (M) aged 16 from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Sunday Edihl (M) aged 32 from Ogoja, Cross Rivers State, Susan Simeon (F) aged 50 from Onitsha, Anambra State, Star Thomas (M) aged 24 from Obingwa LGA, Victor Williams Umah (M) aged 26 from Ohafia LGA, Ikocha Nnamdi (M) aged 35 from Obuzor in Ukwa West LGA, Onyeyirichi Omenihu (M) aged 25 from Ukwa West LGA, and Blessing Chima (M) aged 33 from Umuelechi, Ukwa West LGA in Abia State.

Exhibits recovered are 7 Sacks filled with 50 liters of crude oil.

“While appreciating the efforts of the public who volunteered information to the Command, which led to this feat, the State Commandant Akinsola Aderemi is calling on all and sundry to always provide useful and timely information to the Command to enable it curb the menace of oil theft and other criminal activities of saboteurs”, the Abia NSCDC concluded in the statement.