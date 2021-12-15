NSA names three terror sponsors

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno, listed the three religious groups backing terrorist organisations in Nigeria and other Sahel countries.

Monguno named Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM), Islamic and Muslim Support Group (GSIM), and ISGS as sponsors and supporters of terrorist groups.

He urged “Ulamas, preachers, and community leaders” to preach on the negative effects of insecurity and canvas support for the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

He said: “There’s no gun more powerful than enlightenment and education at the grass-root level,” he said during the 14th Workshop of the League of Ulamas, Preachers, and Imams of Sahel countries.

Monguno said alliances between the clerics and security forces “should be the backbone to rebuilding our terrorism-infested communities”.

He said: “Terrorism and the rapid escalation of violent activities by militant Islamist groups in the Sahel since 2016 have been primarily driven by the Islamic State in Greater Sahara (ISGS), which mainly operates in Mali and extends to the Niger Republic and Burkina Faso.

“It is bolstered by activities of groups such as Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM), the Islamic and Muslim Support Group (GSIM), and ISGS, which have continued to pose an imminent threat to the stability of the region.

“In Nigeria, Boko-Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) dominate terrorist activities, especially in the Northeastern..

“The situation in the Sahel has never been grimmer, extremist violence continues to spread; the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is growing, and food insecurity is affecting more people than ever before. There are several not entirely congruent working hypotheses underpinning foreign and regional government strategies.

“It is imperative that Ulamas, preachers, and community leaders in your localities key in to support efforts of our security forces, in order to end this menace.

“Just as collaborations between governments are boosting the advance of security forces in the fight against terrorism, alliances and group effort like LOPIS should be the backbone to rebuilding our terrorism-infested communities.”