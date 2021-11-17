breaking
NRC directs shutdown of Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Warri train services over strike
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has directed district managers to be prepared to shut down train stations plying Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe routes in the event that workers down tools.
In an internal memo issued on Tuesday, the Managing Director of NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, alerted all district managers and relevant officers of the need to protect railway assets in the event the strike goes ahead.
The three-day warning strike by workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is to hold from November 18th to November 20th.
A letter titled, “Notice and Directive to embark on 3-day warning strike nationwide,” dated November 12th, had been addressed by the District Chairman/Secretary Nigeria Union of Railway workers and Senior Staff Association.
The workers’ unions had resolved “that all the district organs (DWCs) of the NUR and SSA should, as a matter of expedience, summon a general meeting of all the workers of their districts on Monday, 15th November 2021 at exactly 10.00 a.m prompt and, in unambiguous terms, notify the entire workers of the commencement of a 3-day warning strike beginning from midnight prior to Thursday, 18th through Saturday, 20th November 2021.”
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had invited the labour unions to a meeting on Saturday but it ended in a deadlock.
However, Okrikha said if no truce is reached, train service should be shut down with effect from Wednesday night.
The memo read, “The RDMs, managers and coordinators are to prepare and shut down train services appropriately by midnight of Wednesday, 17th November 2021.”
The memo also directed the officials to move all locomotive and coaches for Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe and Lagos-Ibadan train services to safe places.
The MD further directed that all revenue collected should be banked by Wednesday.
“All RDMs, managers and coordinators should ensure that the running sheds and workshop areas are property secured. All RDMs, managers and coordinators should also endeavour to alert all private security outfits under their jurisdiction to be on standby to ensure the safety of railway assets,” the memo added.
General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR), Comrade Segun Esan, in a chat with Daily Trust last night said the mobilisation for the warning strike had been massive, adding there was no going back.
“The strike starts on midnight of this Wednesday prior to the dawn of Thursday 18/11/2021. The mobilisation for the strike is unprecedented and the entire NRC workers are top gear for the warning strike,” he said.
Governor Akeredolu appoints son as aide few months after bragging to make him Chief Of Staff
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has named his son, Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, Governor’s Office (PPIMU).
Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Ojogo added that the governor nominated 14 new commissioners-designate.
“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers,” the statement read.
“The commissioner nominees are as follows: Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju (Akoko South East), Otunba Adefarati Gboyega (Akoko South West), Rt Hon Olotu Fatai (Akoko North East), Dr. Julianah Oshadahun (Akoko North West), Otunba Dele Ologun (Akure North), Mr. Sunday Adekunle (Idanre) and Engr. Razaq Obe (Ifedore).
“Others are Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka (Ilaje), Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan (Irele), Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju (Odigbo), Mr. Femi Agagu (Okitipupa), Hon. Akinlosotu (Ondo East), Hon Omolola Fagbemi (Ondo West) and Chief Olayato Aribo (Ose).
“Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following: Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole, Dr. (Mrs) Wunmi Egbayelo Ilawole, Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye Felix, Dr. Ajibayo Adeyeye, Mrs Olamide Falana, Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Mr Oyeniyi Oseni.
“In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).
“The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.
“All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes. Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.”
This comes 20 months after Akeredolu said Babajide worked hard during his campaign and that there was nothing anyone could do if he decided to appoint him as his Chief of Staff.
The governor while speaking during a dinner organised in commemoration of his third anniversary in March 2020 said his son worked harder than most members of the campaign.
“When somebody says Baba (Babajide) is this, I just laugh at them. If I wanted to make Baba my chief of staff, he can be; did you do more than him in the campaign? Ask yourself, how many of you did more than Baba in the campaign? How many?” he had asked.
“The young boy was going everywhere and all of us saw him but we decided not to because he wouldn’t want it. My son is satisfied, that’s why. If he is not, I will put him somewhere, there is nothing anybody can do. I will put him there, there is nothing you can do. Is he not my son? Is he not from Ondo state? Has he not worked?”
Unilorin student who beat female lecturer to coma expelled
The University of Ilorin has expelled a final-year student of the Department of Microbiology, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa, who allegedly assaulted a female lecturer of the same department.
In a statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the verdict was handed down by the Student Disciplinary Committee where Salaudeen was arraigned on Monday.
He also stated that the student had 48 days to appeal against the verdict to the Vice-Chancellor in case he felt dissatisfied with the decision.
“Salaudeen has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action,” Akogun added.
A letter written to Salaudeen by the University Registrar reads, “You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct levelled against you.
“After due consideration of all evidences before it, the Committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you. It has accordingly recommended to the Vice-Chancellor, who in the exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the University.
“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the University with immediate effect.
“You are required to submit forthwith, all University property in your custody including your Student Identity Card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.
“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the University Council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within forty-eight (48) days of the date of this letter.”
10-year-old boy, four others die in Lagos gas explosion
Five persons including a 10-year-old boy have lost their lives while a number of persons yet to be ascertained injured in a gas explosion at 31, Odekunle Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin, Lagos, on Tuesday morning.
The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, had earlier said that three persons lost their lives.
In an ‘Emergency Alert’ Adeseye identified the victims as three male adults.
“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Gas Explosion at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin Lagos. The Gas incident which was reported at 08:42 hours Tuesday morning via the State emergency reporting platform was swiftly responded to by a combination of the State first and secondary responders,” she had said.
“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.
“Three male adults had been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.”
However, Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye said the death toll is now five with the recovery of the body of a 10-year-old boy and a female adult from the scene of the incident.
He said the female adult identified as Mama Funmi was recovered dead, while the 10-year-old died on the way to the hospital.
