NPFL: Shooting Stars defeat Kwara United, record first away win

Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan on Sunday in Akure recorded their first away win of the season in the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The victory came after securing a narrow 1-0 win over hosts Kwara United of Ilorin in their Group A Match Day 12 game at the Ondo State Sports Complex.

The game started very well for the away team, creating numerous goalscoring chances but being thwarted by Kwara United’s goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba.

Shooting Stars had a chance to score in the final minute of regular time through a penalty kick, but Sikiru Alimu hit the upright to miss the chance.

However, Joshua Akpan ensured Shooting Stars would return home with all the maximum points by scoring in the added minutes of the game

It was the first time this season that 3SC would avoid a defeat on the road, having lost all their away matches before this game.

With these three points, 3SC now have 16 points and have moved into the sixth position on the Group A table.

Shooting Stars Chief Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, later said during the post-match conference that his team’s target for the season was to be in a comfortable position on the log.

Ogunbote, who said the game was a difficult one, noted that a draw in the game would have meant a two-point loss for his side.

On his side, Kwara United’s Chief Coach, Kabir Dogo, said the game was a good one and it was all about luck which the visitors had on their side.