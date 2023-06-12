Monday, June 12, 2023
NPFL: Enyimba draw with Rivers Utd to win record ninth title

Enyimba Win Record Ninth Title
Enyimba players lifting the NPFL trophy after a draw with Rivers United earned them a ninth title on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Enyimba drew 1-1 with Rivers United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday to claim a ninth Nigeria Premier League title.

The draw with the 2022 champions means that the People’s Elephant topped the NPFL Super Six playoffs table with nine points from five games.

The two-time CAF Champions League winners took the lead against the Port Harcourt based side through Ekenne Awazie six minutes before the break due to shaky defending by United.

With this outcome, Enyimba will once again represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League next season.

Remo Stars finished with same points as Enyimba but had to make do with second position owing to inferior goal difference.

They will however compete in the CAF Champions League for the first time as Nigeria’s second representative.

For emerging third in the Super Six, Rivers United will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

 

