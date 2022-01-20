SPORTS
Novak Djokovic in talks to sue Australian government for ‘ill treatment’
Novak Djokovic is discussing with lawyers about suing the Australian government for £3.2million for “ill treatment”.
The unvaccinated tennis star, 34, claimed he had a visa exemption but was deported before the Australian Open.
The damages of £3.2million includes the £2.3million prize money the world No?1 tennis player expected to have won.
According to The Sun, a source close to his agent Edoardo Artladi said: “It’s well known that Novak and his family feel he was poorly treated in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne.
“His mother revealed how it was full of fleas and maggots. He was kept a virtual prisoner.”
Lawyer Toma Fila added: “He was subjected to humiliating treatment. He should sue.”
Djokovic is back home in Belgrade, Serbia.
SPORTS
Man Utd to help Paul Pogba secure dream free transfer to Real Madrid this summer
Ralf Rangnick effectively confirmed Paul Pogba is leaving Manchester United – and said he will play him so he can get his dream move to Real Madrid.
World Cup winner Pogba is out of contract this summer and set to leave United as a free agent for the second time after refusing to commit to a new deal.
Pogba is close to a return after injury and Rangnick said he will play him, despite his contract expiring, if only because the midfielder will want to put himself in the shop window for a lucrative move to his preferred destination – which is Madrid.
“Yes of course,” said Rangnick. “By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer. So for us, we have the same goal.
“We have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months.
“For me it’s not a question if a player has an expiring contract, the question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group?
“How much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board?
“As long as this is the case, why shouldn’t Paul Pogba now, after two-and-a-half months of injury, being fully fit again now, play? He also wants to show up.
“He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world, what kind of player he can be, even if it’s only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere.
SPORTS
AFCON 2021: Eight teams qualify for round of 16 [Full list]
Eight countries have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, round of 16.
Senegal, Guinea, Morocco and Gabon became the latest countries to book their place in the 2021 AFCON last-16 on Tuesday.
Senegal played a 0-0 draw with Malawi to top Group B with five points, while Guinea finished in the second position with four points after losing 2-1 against Zimbabwe.
Morocco finished on top of Group C with seven points, while Gabon finished in the second position with five points.
The other four countries that have since booked their place in the AFCON round of 16 are Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.
Cameroon was the first country to qualify for the AFCON round of 16 after wins over Burkina Faso and Ethiopia.
Morocco was the second nation to qualify for the last-16 after two victories over Ghana and Comoros.
Nigeria, on the other hand, qualified for the AFCON last-16 at the weekend after beating Sudan 3-1.
The Super Eagles had defeated Egypt 1-0 last Tuesday.
SPORTS
AFCON 2021: Ghana eliminated after 3-2 defeat to Comoros
Ghana are out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages.
This follows a shock 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros on Tuesday night.
The Black Stars came into their final Group C clash with one point and needing a win to progress.
Latest News
- Nigeria Labour Congress to shut down economy from February 1 over petrol price hike
- Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to rebound after sell-off
- China’s central bank cuts key lending rates, including one for the first time in nearly 2 years
- Nigerian-British chartered accountant, Biyi Oloko, wins UK by-election
- Khloe Kardashian receives backlash for selling her daughter True’s used clothes for money
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 things you can use a condom for outside of sex
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Man Utd to help Paul Pogba secure dream free transfer to Real Madrid this summer
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 reschedule date announced for April after ceremony postponed
-
NEWS2 days ago
Senate proposes bill to bar landlords from collecting annual rent
-
SPORTS2 days ago
AFCON 2021: Eight teams qualify for round of 16 [Full list]
-
SPORTS2 days ago
AFCON 2021: Ghana eliminated after 3-2 defeat to Comoros
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
China’s central bank cuts key lending rates, including one for the first time in nearly 2 years
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Nigerian travellers face hitches as airlines suspend US flights over 5G rollout