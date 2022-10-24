Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates sends warning to Arsenal | Football

Ryan Yates feels bottom-club Nottingham Forest can shock leaders Arsenal (Picture: Getty)

Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates has fired a warning to leaders Arsenal ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The 24-year-old midfielder, playing his first season of top-flight football, feels Forest can beat the Gunners and says his club would ‘like it to come quicker’ and that they are ‘more than a match’ for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Forest are bottom of the table after their opening 12 fixtures having gained promotion from the Championship last term by winning the play-offs.

They spent around £150m on 21 new players in the summer, including former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard and ex-Tottenham man Serge Aurier.

But Steve Cooper’s side have won just two games, have conceded 23 goals and are the second lowest scorers in the league, registering only eight goals.

They did, however, produce an impressive 1-0 victory over Liverpool in their last Premier League match with Taiwo Awoniyi securing a vital three points.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday and will be looking to return to winning ways when Forest travel to the Emirates.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The north London club have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season – winning nine of their 11 games – and are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Yates, though, is quietly confident Forest can pull off another shock result against Arsenal.

‘We’d like it to come quicker,’ Yates said.

‘We’ll be underdogs again at the Emirates on Sunday but inside the dressing room we feel we’re more than a match for them.’

Quizzed about Forest’s win over Liverpool, Yates, who progressed through the midlands club’s youth academy, added: ‘We had to go back to basics.

‘The main thing was matching Liverpool’s intensity. They had injuries to key players so we thought, ‘Why not?’

More: Arsenal FC



‘Seeing their line-up gave us a little boost. We’d had an extra day’s rest from the midweek fixtures and they aren’t in the best moment.

‘Sometimes we dip in the first 10 minutes of the second half. We focused massively on not doing that again – this time we scored.’

Arsenal travel to face PSV in the Europa League on Thursday prior to Sunday’s clash with bottom-club Forest.



MORE : Jurgen Klopp sends class message to Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi





MORE : Mikel Arteta urged to take Arsenal star out of the firing line after Southampton draw



For more stories like this, check our sport page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Metro on Snapchat



You can follow our new Snapchat show Pop Cultur’d, the go-to place for all things pop culture.

Keep up with the latest Showbiz exclusives by following Metro Showbiz on Snapchat.

And football fans can indulge in all the transfer gossip and more on Metro Football on Snapchat.