Nottingham Forest appoint Nuno as new manager

Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

“Nottingham Forest can today confirm the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as first team head coach,” said a club statement.

“Nuno joins the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will take charge of his first match on Saturday when Forest face Bournemouth at The City Ground.”

The 49-year-old Portuguese coach succeeds Steve Cooper, sacked by Forest on Tuesday after a dismal run of one win in 13 Premier League games left the club just one place, and five points, above the relegation zone.