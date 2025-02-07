Notorious bandit Kachalla Na Faranshi, others killed in Zamfara

A notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Na Faranshi has killed by troops of Operation Fansan Yanma in a Zamfara forest on Thursday.

Several of Faranshi’s fighters were also killed during the aggressive raid by the troops in the forests of Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The terrorists was eliminated when they came in contact with the troops.

Na Faranshi and his men were overwhelmed by the superior firepower and strategy of the troops.

Na Faranshi , whose stronghold is located in the Dutsen Kura forest, southwest of Mashema in Zurmi Local Government Area, has been responsible for violent attacks and kidnappings that terrorized a number of communities in Zamfara State.

He had for a while been in the crosshairs of security agencies in the state.

Na Faranshi, who hails from Shirgi village in Maradi, Niger Republic, before venturing into armed criminality, was a cattle trader alongside his father.

He later became deeply involved in banditry and weapons smuggling.

He was known for smuggling illicit firearms from Mali and Niger, supplying weapons to various armed groups operating in Nigeria’s northwestern forests.

Na Faranshi had links with terrorist groups operating in Mali and was previously an ally of the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, before establishing his own criminal network.

