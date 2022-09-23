SPORTS
Nothing has changed – Jose Mourinho doubles down on retirement plan
Roma boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated his desire to call time on his glittering managerial career in a “few more years”.
Mourinho, 59, is one of the greatest managers of all time. He’s won 26 trophies since becoming a manager 22 years ago, including eight league titles in four different countries, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and the Europa Conference League.
The Portuguese has also been named as FIFA’s World Coach of the Year, the BBC’s Coach of the Year, UEFA’s Manager of the Year twice, Serie A’s Coach of the Year twice and the Premier League’s Manager of the Season three times – among other honours.
Mourinho has made no secret of his plan to retire in his sixties and reaffirmed that desire at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event. “These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue,” insisted Mourinho. “I feel good, I feel strong [and] motivated.
“I like winning, I hate losing – nothing has changed. The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on. Not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years.”
Mourinho has managed Benfica, Uniao de Leiria, Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma during his managerial career. He was appointed by Roma in July 2021, three months after being sacked by Spurs.
Giroud close to breaking Thierry Henry’s record
Olivier Giroud scored for France on Thursday night, as they beat Austria 2-1 in the Nations League.
The AC Milan striker converted Antoine Griezmann’s cross in the 65th minute.
It was Giroud’s 49th international goal for Les Bleus.
He is now two shy of Thierry Henry’s national record, while also becoming the oldest player to ever score for France.
Giroud, who set up the first goal for Kylian Mbappe, was replaced by Ousmane Dembele to the Stade de France crowd’s standing ovation.
“Oliver deserves it, I am very happy for him. He had difficult periods with his club but always performed well with us.
“If I call him, it’s so he can score goals. And he had many opportunities,” coach Didier Deschamps said after the match.
England fans filmed chanting f*** the pope in Milan ahead of UEFA Nations League fixture vs Italy
England fans repeatedly chanted “F*** the Pope” and were involved in minor skirmishes in the Italian city of Milan on Thursday night.
Italian Police took a softly softly approach towards the Three Lions supporters and there was barely an officer in sight in the popular Navigli canal district. There were no major incidents involving the fans but they constantly sang “F*** the Pope and the IRA” throughout the evening.
They also chanted “Ten German Bombers” and “We hate Celtic” – believed to refer to the behaviour of fans of the Glasgow club following the death of the Queen.
Missiles were thrown at a four man crew rowing on the canal and dozens of fans could be seen urinating into the water.
A couple of bars shut their doors after the incidents and the England fans headed off to other areas of the city with no further trouble.
Former England player raises concern over lack of creativity in the Three Lions side ahead of World Cup
Former England forward Tony Cottee is concerned with the lack of creativity in the Three Lions side – and insists James Maddison is unfortunate not to get a call up.
Gareth Southgate’s men face Italy and Germany in their final two competitive matches before the World Cup gets underway in November, with the Three Lions travelling to the San Siro on Friday night. Despite registering the most goals out of any English midfielder in the Premier League this season, Maddison has not been selected in his squad.
Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount are the Three Lions’ attacking midfielders in Southgate’s contingent, but none have got as many goals and assists combined as Leicester’s Maddison. James Ward-Prowse, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice make up the midfielders in the squad, with Southgate keen to continue with a double-pivot in front of the back four, or even back-five.
When speaking about Maddison’s exclusion, Cottee told exclusively Mirror Football, via Cheekypunter : “I don’t think James can do anymore really, he’s a fabulous player. What slightly concerns me is that I don’t think Gareth wants too many flare players in his team. He was very reluctant to play Jack Grealish in the Euro’s.
“I think, for what he is looking for in terms of balance, I don’t think he can afford to fit in players such as Anthony Gordon and James Maddison. Anthony is very young in his career and he has got time on his side. He is a tremendous player and his time will come.
With James, he’s into his mid-20s, but in terms of goals and assists, I don’t think he could do much more. I think it’s more the make-up of the squad and what the manager is thinking, as oppose to anything personal to him.”
He added: “You don’t need four right-backs in the squad, do you? For me, you’ve got to get the balance right, you’ve got to cover all the bases, all of the areas.
“At the moment, rightly or wrongly, Gareth doesn’t think James is the man to tick those boxes. Perhaps he thinks that he has Foden, Grealish and he doesn’t need James at the moment. Personally, I would’ve liked to see him in the England squad.”
England face Iran in their first World Cup group game on November 21, with the Three Lions also facing Wales and USA in their group.
He continued: “We’ve got the players to win it without a doubt, we should’ve won the Euro’s last year. I think there were a lot of mistakes made by Gareth unfortunately.
“It’s hard to judge at the moment because it’s going to be a unique and crazy world cup as we all know in terms of when it is being played. Also there’s a dilemma on who’s going to fit, who’s not going to be fit, and there’s players who either haven’t been starting for their clubs or have been off form for their clubs, or have been injured. But what I would say is that we 100% have the players to win it.”
