Nothing has changed – Jose Mourinho doubles down on retirement plan

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated his desire to call time on his glittering managerial career in a “few more years”.

Mourinho, 59, is one of the greatest managers of all time. He’s won 26 trophies since becoming a manager 22 years ago, including eight league titles in four different countries, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and the Europa Conference League.

The Portuguese has also been named as FIFA’s World Coach of the Year, the BBC’s Coach of the Year, UEFA’s Manager of the Year twice, Serie A’s Coach of the Year twice and the Premier League’s Manager of the Season three times – among other honours.

Mourinho has made no secret of his plan to retire in his sixties and reaffirmed that desire at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event. “These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue,” insisted Mourinho. “I feel good, I feel strong [and] motivated.

“I like winning, I hate losing – nothing has changed. The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on. Not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years.”

Mourinho has managed Benfica, Uniao de Leiria, Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma during his managerial career. He was appointed by Roma in July 2021, three months after being sacked by Spurs.