Northwest, Southwest lead in voter registration as INEC registers 96.2 million
The total number of registered voters in Nigeria may have risen from 84 million to 96.2 million.
This is according to the latest voter statistics released by the Independent National Electoral Commission which states that 12.2 million voters registered in the Continuous voter registration that ended on Sunday.
According to INEC, the North-West geopolitical zone, which comprises the seven states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Jigawa, with a total of 22.67 million registered voters, has the highest number of registered voters.
As of the 2019 elections, the North-West had 20.15 million voters. However, the latest report released by INEC showed that 2.5 million new voters registered during the recently concluded continuous voter registration , bringing the total number of registered voters in the zone to 22.67 million. The South-West, which earlier had 16.29 million registered voters, now has 18.3 million, having added 2, 039, 982 new registered voters. The zone comprises Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo.
In third position is the South-South which comprises Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo and Delta states. The number of registered voters in the zone has risen from 12.8 million to 15.2 million.
The North-Central which is made up of Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Kwara and Plateau, now has 14.1 million voters while the North-East which is made up of Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe, added 1.5 million new voters to reach 12.8 million registered voters.
The South-East, which is the smallest geopolitical zone, and consists of five states – Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Anambra and Imo – now has 11.49 million voters while the number of registered voters in the Federal Capital Territory has increased from 1.3 million to 1.5 million.
Lagos maintained its position as the state with the highest number of registered voters, increasing its figure from 6.5 million to 7.1 million. Kano State also maintained its second position, adding 569, 103 new voters to increase its number to 6.02 million.
Kaduna State now has 4.4 million registered voters while Rivers State has now overtaken Katsina as the fourth largest state in terms of voters. While Rivers now has 3.68 million voters, Katsina has 3.57 million.
Some other states with a sizeable number of registered voters are Delta (3.3 million) and Oyo (3.3 million) Also, Ekiti retained its position as the state with the lowest number of registered voters despite rising from 909, 967 registered voters to 1, 034, 911.
A breakdown of INEC’s report also showed that about 71 per cent of the newly registered voters are youths. Of the 12.2 million newly registered voters, about 8.7 million are between the ages of 18 and 34 while about 2.4 million are between ages 35 and 49. Those between ages 50 and 69 are about 856, 017 while about 127, 541 are over 70.
The statistics also showed that more women registered during the latest CVR than men. While 6,224,866 are women, 6,074,078 are men.
Speaking at the post-election training audit for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun in Abuja on Monday, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, said youths and women constituted the majority of voters.
A political analyst, Dr Busari Dauda, said the new composition of registered voters could determine the winner of the presidential election.
He also said this was a signpost that youths were ready to stop recycling old leaders.
Dauda said, “It is not strange. I think we have people who have matured to 18 years and are ready to exercise their franchise. It portends a positive outcome for the country. It is also a signal that in the subsequent general elections, they would decide who they want as leaders in the country as well take over the affairs of the country at the national level and the recycling will stop and someone much younger will one day become the president.
Also in a chat with one of our correspondents, analyst Dare Atoye-Ariyo, who is also the Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, said the recently concluded Osun State election which led to defeat of an incumbent governor, is evidence that youths are now transforming their online enthusiasm to votes.
“And that’s exactly what we saw in the Osun State governorship elections, ahead of the 2023 elections, there is a possibility that a good number of the new people who have registered this time around are going to vote,” he said.
Atoye-Ariyo added that the fact that the newly registered voters were mostly youths signaled a reawakening.
Magnus Abe emerges SDP governorship candidate in Rivers
Former Rivers South East senator, Magnus Abe, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers State.
Senator Abe emerged on Saturday after a fresh governorship primaries was conducted in Port Harcourt.
The fresh primaries followed the withdrawal of the former SDP candidate Maurice Pronem from the race.
Abe pulled 30 delegate votes to emerge unopposed in the contest.
The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The latest development comes barely 24 hours after senator Abe officially announced his membership of the SDP.
Peter Obi reveals why he attended Dunamis church
Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has explained why he attended Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Friday.
Obi explained that he attended Dunamis church to fellowship and thank God.
He disclosed this while posting images of him at the church’s Mid-Year praise and worship night.
Recall that the former Anambra State governor’s presence was heralded by a large ovation from members of the church.
During the service, Enenche had called the political leaders to the altar and asked them to say some words over Nigeria.
The Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Enenche, had invited Obi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Edith; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State among other political leaders in the country.
However, Obi in a tweet wrote: “I spent an uplifting and exhilarating 8 hours of fellowship amongst fellow Nigerians @DunamisGospel 2022 Mid Year Praise and Worship, with @DrPaulEnenche, his family and other dignitaries.
“I used that auspicious occasion to thank God.”
Recalling his prayer, Obi wrote: “God we have no other nation but Nigeria. Please deliver us. Please save us. Nigeria must not go down. Let your light shine upon this nation.” God is Good! -PO”
APC asks INEC to extend voter registration
The leadership of the North-West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend voters’ registration to allow additional eligible Nigerians to acquire their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).
Musa Mada, the zonal spokesperson for the party, made the call during an interview on Saturday in Kaduna.
“It will only be fair if an extension of the closing date be considered so that additional eligible voters will be registered,” Mr Mada said.
Mr Mada said the call for the extension had become necessary following a mass rush by eligible voters to get registered ahead of the 2023 general elections.
“We are concerned about the number of people trooping to the INEC office on a daily basis, most of whom are yet to be captured,” he said.
He also urged INEC to consider the possibility of creating additional registration centres, saying this would ease the difficulty faced by the eligible voters.
“Thousands of eligible voters might be disenfranchised due to difficulties being faced to access registration centres.
“INEC should know that the whole exercise bothers on the people, as such, it will not be fair to disenfranchise them,” he said.
The North-West zone comprises Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.
