NorthisBleeding protests: DSS, police disperse, arrest demonstrators

Armed security personnel on Wednesday arrested protesters in Abuja while others were dispersed in Kano State.

In Abuja, policemen from the Federal Capital Territory command disrupted a protest by some Northern youths in the territory, arresting seven persons including two journalists. The two journalists were later released.

The protesters had converged at the Nigerian Labour House popularly known as Ayuba Wabba House, Central Area, demanding an end to the insecurity in the North.

Armed with placards bearing arms with various inscriptions like “Buhari is a weak Army General”; “Northern region is bleeding”, “Buhari is sleeping; “How many have to die in the north before Buhari is asked to resign?” , among others, the protesters marched under the bridge in Garki Area 1 where some policemen emerged and arrested them.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who also joined the protest, called on the President to end the insecurity in the country or resign.

“He came in with the promise that as a retired Army General he would protect Nigerians, today he has failed to do so. A lot of people are being killed between Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamafra every night. Our prayers are with those who are living in the North,” Sowore said.

In Kano State, security officials, consisting of policemen and the DSS operatives, barricaded the gate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists to stop youths protesting against insecurity in the North from entering the premises.

Several security vehicles with personnel dressed in anti-riot outfits took over the NUJ Secretariat main gate and the road leading to the secretariat as the protesters assembled at a distance.

Following an agreement with the security personnel, the protesters marched to the gate of the NUJ but were not allowed in as the gate was locked.

The officer in charge, who did not identify himself, advised the protesters to adopt due processes whenever they want to stage peaceful protests to avoid thugs taking over the protest.

But delivering his address at the gate of the NUJ, one of the leaders of the protesting groups, Jamilu Charanchi, North West Coordinator, Coalition of Northern Groups read a communiqué.

They called on the Nigerian government to avoid increasing the price of fuel, address insecurity and resolve the problem of inflation in the country.

It read in part, “The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and all the 36 governors have failed totally in the major areas of providing security of lives and properties of citizens and ensuring a secure economic environment in the North in particular.”

Speaking on the insecurity, one of the organisers of the protest, Abba Hikima, called for a stop to the bloodletting in the North while insisting that security personnel be properly armed to face the bandits who he insisted are more armed than the state’s security agents.