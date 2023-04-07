Northern youths threaten war over planned removal of fuel subsidy

A group, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, has threatened to resist by attempt by the Federal Government the stop fuel subsidy.

The group warned the government to stop planned removal, noting that the action would only lead to an increase in the cost of living for the average Nigerian, who is already struggling to make ends meet.

The President of the group, Alhaji Isa Abubakar, who stated this in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday, also expressed fears that any palliative measures put in place to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal would be looted by corrupt individuals, just like the COVID-19 intervention funds.

Abubakar urged the government to focus on implementing policies that would create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

“We cannot afford to have another round of hardship inflicted on the Nigerian people, especially the youth who are already grappling with high unemployment rates and a lack of opportunities,” he said.

He warned that there would be severe political consequences on those who are conspiring to throw Nigerians into avoidable crisis.

“They should remember how some powerful governors were humiliated in the recently concluded election and understand that power now rests on the thumbs of Nigerians. Nigerians won’t forget.

“The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria vowed to resist any attempt to remove the fuel subsidy and call on other youth organisations across the country to join in the fight to protect the interests of the Nigerian people,” he added.