Northern youths protest worsening insecurity

Northern youths yesterday took to the streets in Abuja, Kano, Bauchi, Zamfara and Sokoto, among other northern cities, protesting the worsening insecurity in the region.

The protesters deplored the regime of killing, kidnapping and rustling which have made life terrible for residents.

The placard carrying youths sang solidarity songs.

The protesters in Kano submitted a letter containing their grievances to officials at the Kano State Government House who promised to “pass their grievances to the appropriate quarters.”

The Abuja protesters gathered at the Unity Fountain and complained about the rate at which blood is being shed in the region.

Hashtags used by the them included : #SaveTheNorth; #NorthernLivesMatter; #NorthIsBleeding; #SecureOurLives; #EnoughIsEniugh; and #NoMoreBloodShed.

Besides,the President, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, Isah Abubakar,said in a statement that the federal government has run out of ideas and should quit.

It said it was embarrassed that government could not “ subdue the terrorists that have taken over significant parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara states and the busiest Kaduna-Abuja expressway on one side, and recently, the daring moves attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP which has continued unabated.

“It is embarrassing that President Buhari is idly watching the terrorist elements reigning supreme in in our Country, imposing taxes on his supposed citizens, stopping them yet, he is unperturbed. This is the clear characteristic of a leader that has run out of steam.”

President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar ,speaking at the 4th Quarter 2021 Meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja on Thursday, had lamented the agony which residents of the North are currently going through on account of terrorism.

His words: ““If I continue talking about the insecurity in the North, we will not leave this room, some few days ago, we are witnesses to the media report on how people were killed in a bus in Sokoto, even though the figure is not correct, but even one life is important, there is no single day that passes without people being killed in the North especially in the North West now, but we don’t hear it.

“Let’s not deceive ourselves, everything is not alright, I have said this so many times, and to know that you have a problem, you have part of the solution. The earlier we rise up to the occasion, come together, the better for us.”

In his own presentation,CAN President,the Reverend Samson Ayokunle said:“Travelling from one point to another by road in particular has become a very great risk; kidnappers are everywhere and they don’t only come out to kidnap but also to kill, so you don’t know who the next victim is going to be.

“Why should these people be killing and hiding people in our territory without being challenged, why should it be easy for them to hide people somewhere within the state and the security agencies in the state within a few days or weeks will not be able to fish them out?”