Northern Coalition warns Buhari not to succumb to pressure to release Nnamdi Kanu
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has rejected Igbo leaders call on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Igbo leaders had visited the president at Aso Rock on Friday, demanding that Kanu should be released.
Buhari, who described their request as heavy, had said he would consider it.
But CNG has described the request as an attempt to subvert the course of justice, saying those who made it should be treated as “accomplice and sponsors of the atrocities and crimes Kanu committed against humanity and the Nigerian state.”
At a press conference in Kano on Monday, spokesman of the coalition, Abdul-Azeen Suleiman, criticised Buhari’s response to Igbo leaders, saying “the North would hold Buhari responsible for the blood of its people unlawfully shed through the activities of Kanu in the event he succumbs to the Igbo pressure to release him.”
Suleiman said the coalition on the ground research in the South East showed hat from 2017 to 2020, IPOB under the leadership of Kanu triggered the “killing of more than 1,230 northern Nigerians living in parts of the South East.
“Several millions worth of businesses, properties and valuable assets belonging to northerners and citizens of other regions were destroyed across the South eastern cities on the instructions of Nnamdu Kanu within the same period.”
The coalition said it observed that “the demand (by the Igbo elders) and Buhari’s disturbing promise to consider it without minding the number of soldiers, policemen and thousands of other innocent Nigerians already murdered and presently physically threatened by IPOB militants on the express orders of Kanu suggest a lack of sense of responsibility on the part of those in power.
“Buhari’s response to the Igbo leaders’ demand could also signal a dangerous endorsement of the amassing of the huge number of arms already imported by IPOB terrorists and their sponsors, which are already being used to cause mayhem across the country.”
“This has also further exposed the extent of complicity and docility of our clerics and other community leaders who were in the forefront of urging tolerance from northerners when they came under incessant attacks, but could not find the voice to speak today.”
Suleiman said the coalition, therefore, resolved among others that any attempt to release Kanu “will inadvertently reduce Nigeria to a completely lawless state where criminals of all shades will commit crimes against the country, and then ask their traditional rulers and other regional or tribal leaders to press for their release.”
The coalition also warned Buhari to reclaim his statesmanship by “refusing to be cajoled into interfering with the standard principle of separation of powers and independence of the judiciary.
“Warn that the North would no longer remain idle when its people are deliberately targeted and massacred while the perpetrators are shielded by criminal tribal bigots who pose as leaders.
“Warn President Buhari that the North has today realized that he places more premium on the pursuit for votes and political popularity for his party, than he does for the sanctity of lives of northerners and security personnel who stake their lives and welfare of families in the service the nation.”
‘He left a vacuum too difficult to fill’ – Speaker Gbajabiamila reacts to Baba Suwe’s death
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has mourned popular Nigerian actor, Babatunde Omidina, who passed away on Monday.
Gbajabiamila said Omidina, fondly called by his stage name, Baba Suwe, was one thespian that entertained Nigerians and brought joy to many Nigerian homes through his comical talent.
The Speaker implored his children and family to find solace in how Baba Suwe used his God-given talent to influence the lives of others positively, saying he left behind a vacuum too difficult to fill.
This was contained in a statement by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Gbajabiamila also sent his condolences to the Omidina family, good people of Ikorodu, Lagos, the Nigerian film industry and Nigerians, especially the many fans of Baba Suwe.
He equally prayed for the repose of his soul.
The legendary actor died on Monday after a long battle with an illness.
Baba Suwe was born on August 22, 1958, and was married to comedienne Omoladun Omidina, who died in September 2009.
He dominated the Yoruba movie industry for decades, featured in several movies and bagged many awards.
China warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria, Congo amid high insecurity
The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing has warned its citizens and firms working in the African continent against travelling to some risky areas amid the abductions of Chinese citizens in Africa.
The disclaimer was issued on Monday by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, as he confirmed the abduction of five Chinese nationals in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
He further urged those in dangerous places to leave as soon as possible.
According to Zhao, the abductions took place during an attack on a gold mine in the Mukera village of eastern Congo, citing another recent incident in Nigeria, where three Chinese employees were kidnapped.
The spokesperson stressed that there were “great security risks’’ in Nigeria and Congo, and these incidents were not the first of their kind.
China has significantly increased its investments in the mining industry in Africa in recent years.
This has led to growing local resentment towards wealthy Chinese employees working in countries such as the resource-rich Congo, where living standards are extremely low.
In 2008, Congo’s former president Joseph Kabila signed a highly controversial nine-billion-dollar agreement guaranteeing China mining rights in the country in return for funding for much-needed infrastructure projects.
A few weeks ago, Kabila’s successor, Felix Tshisekedi, called for a review of the agreement and for what he termed “fairer deals”.
Ondo State University shut as students protest over ‘no school fees, no exam’ policy
The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has ordered the indefinite closure of the institution as students protest against the institution’s policy of “no tuition payment, no examination.”
A statement signed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gbenga Ige, urged the students to vacate their halls of residence with immediate effect.
The students had protested on Monday protested against the school policy.
Many of them are yet to pay their school fees and do their registration.
The management of the school, it was gathered insisted that no student would be allowed to write the examination without paying the fees.
As a result of the protest, the first semester examination which was supposed to hold on Monday was put on hold as no student was able to go to the examination hall to write their papers.
Angry students who were chanting various solidarity songs went to the front of the main gate of the university, barricading the Owo-Ikare Expressway causing traffic logjam for several hours.
The business and economic activities around the university area were paralysed during the demonstration.
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had on assumption of office in 2017 done an upward review of the tuition fees of the institution, a development which attracted several protests from the body of students and parents as well.
He had argued that what the students were paying could not enable the provision of quality education to the students.
