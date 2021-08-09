NEWS
Northern coalition, others demand review of Abba Kyari’s suspension
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and other Arewa Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have demanded a review of the suspension of DCP Abba Kyari.
The Police Service Commission had suspended Kyari following his indictment by the FBI.
The FBI had alleged that suspected billionaire fraudster, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, paid a bribe to Kyari, an allegation the police officer denied.
The police had set up a panel to probe Kyari while he was replaced as head of the Intelligence Response team of the force.
At its meeting on Sunday, the coalition demanded an immediate transfer of Kyari’s case to the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA).
The communique read to journalists at the end of the meeting on Sunday said the joint CNG, CSOs and NGOs meeting was called out of concern about the deteriorating security situation and other threats to education and personal integrity and liberty of eminent northerners.
Reading the communique signed by leaders of CNG and eight other organizations, the CNG spokesman, Abdulazeez Sulieman, said the Roundtable deliberated primarily on three key issues that involve Abba Kyari/FBI saga, current security challenges and voter registration apathy.
Suleiman stated that both the FBI and the Nigerian Police authority have outrightly breached Kyari’s fundamental right to fair hearing by not allowing him the benefit of being heard before the “hasty actions against him”.
According to them, “Participants at the roundtable critically reviewed the events that have unfolded since the reports of a purported indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari by a United States Court for involvement in charges filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) against a suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas Hushpuppi.
“The Roundtable specifically noted several procedural lapses bordering on breaches of international protocol in the supposed FBI attempt to wrap DCP Kyari in the Hushpuppi affair, as well as the obvious haste by the Nigeria Police authorities to strip him of his position with an immediate replacement.
“That the FBI, an acclaimed American security agency, might invariably have breached the global standard legal and diplomatic practice by neglecting to contact either the Nigerian High Commission in the US or the Nigerian authorities through the FBI liaison offices based in Nigeria before going ahead to file an indictment of a top Nigerian Security Officer.
“That the FBI might have breached another fundamental criminal justice procedure by not according Mr Kyari the benefit of being heard before going ahead with the purported indictment by an American Court in the US for an offence purportedly committed in Nigeria, triable under Nigerian laws, by Nigerian courts and on Nigerian land.
“A breach of decorum and negligence of procedure might have also occurred when the FBI hurriedly published the purported indictment online without first intimating the Nigerian authorities.
“The Roundtable also raised questions on the apparent haste with which Kyari was suspended and an immediate substantive replacement named by the Nigerian police authorities, an outright breach of Mr Kyari’s fundamental right to fair hearing by both the FBI and the Nigerian police authorities by not allowing him the benefit of being heard before the hasty actions against him, the groups said.
On the state of insecurity in the North and its impact on education, which has led to closure if schools and distorted academic calendar, the groups called on the Federal, states and local governments to demonstrate more zeal to securing the continuation of learning in the region by providing adequate protection for school environments.
The groups also called on northerners to discard the current registration apathy, saying they can only change a poor or bad leadership by doing what they did in 2015 with their Permanent Voter Cards.
They also called on all northern legislators and leaders to remain vigilant over concerns of what they described as “sabotage deliberately aimed at crippling the voter strength of the region”.
NEWS
Gunmen abduct Niger Commissioner for Information, Mallam Idris
The Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Mohammed has been kidnapped.
Mohammed was abducted on Sunday night by heavy-armed men who invaded his residence at Baban Tunga, Tafa local government area of the State.
The armed men said to be numbering about 20, stormed the residence of the Commissioner at about 11: 00am under a heavily downpour and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim in front of his second wife.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as at press time.
More details to follow
NEWS
Amosun loses close ally, Lekan Buari
The immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun has expressed sorrow over the sudden demise of one of his closest allies, Alhaji Lekan Buari, who died on Sunday.
Buari, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Governor’s Office, to Amosun, died at the age of 55.
Amosun described the deceased as “a long standing, reliable, trustworthy and dedicated associate,” saying he will sorely be missed.
Buari, after the end of Amosun’s tenure, returned to his original desk and resumed his career as staff of Ibikunle Amosun & Co, (Chartered Accountants), from where he was given Leave of Absence to the public service in the first place.
“He worked diligently till he breathed his last. In all the places he served, both in the private and public sectors, Lekan left a sterling legacy of dedication, admirable humility, loyalty and unparalleled commitment to duty. A doting father to his children and passionate family man, he was survived by wife and children.
“May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant him Aljana Fridaous. My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family at this time. May Allah comfort them all,” Amosun said in a statement he signed personally and made available through his Media Aide, Bola Adeyemi.
NEWS
Islamic New Year: Sultan of Sokoto declares Tuesday first day of Muharram
Following the non-sighting of the crescent of Muharram on Sunday, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto,/Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Tuesday, the 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 After Hijrah.
This is contained in a statement signed by the NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu.
According to the statement, the decision was taken after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee.
It was gathered that cloudy weather and the rains experienced in most parts of the country on Sunday were some of the factors that hindered the sighting of the new crescent.
Part of the statement read: “His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee, has declared Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 AH”.
The Sultan in the statement wished all Muslims faithful a happy New Hijri Year.
This is coming after most state governments in the northern part of the country had declared Monday, the 9th of August, 2021 as a work free day for Muslims civil servants and other citizens to commemorate the New Islamic Year.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 sounds we love to hear during sex!
-
NEWS2 days ago
PHOTOS: Police officer killed during Osun bank robbery buried
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
MTN Group repatriates $280m dividend from Nigeria
-
NEWS1 day ago
Foursquare’s ex-General Overseer Wilson Badejo is dead
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Barcelona leave Messi’s no 10 shirt vacant as Depay, Aguero get squad numbers
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria to begin administering second batch of COVID-19 vaccines on August 10
-
POLITICS1 day ago
APC Chairman abducted in Niger
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Could a sleepy 4-5 be in your genes?