Normalcy returns to Osogbo after fuel subsidy protest

In the aftermath of the protests embarked on by the organised labour and civil societies organisations in Osun, life has gone back to normal.

Business owners and workers have about their normal duties and public transportation has since returned to normal and is running smoothly.

Some students both in primary and secondary school were also seen on their way to school ahead of the Friday, August 4 vacation date.

Recall that Labour unions in the country comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress Trade Union Congress and their affiliated unions protested on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The protest was aimed at driving home demands on the federal government in regard to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

The protest was also aimed at demanding from the government the provision of palliatives and an increase in the minimum wage of workers.

A trader, Benjamin Nwaogazi, who aired his thoughts on the protest, said it was not really called for and was destined to end the way it did.

“Really, there was no need for the protest. Well, there was no need for the strike. A nationwide strike would have added to the problem.

“This is because some people can’t survive without going out in a day. Now, you want to lock the same people indoors for days. Don’t you see that it is not wise?

“I support the strike but at times, it may not be the solution. I saw it ending the way it did. Government calling labour leaders for a talk and we don’t get to hear anything after all.”

Comfort Ajelogbon, another trader said, she supported the protest but that it was because this was the only voice that the government responded to.

“I support the protest because this is the only voice that government listens to but the question is, after all the talk, what next?

“It is easy to protest and talk but we want our actions to yield positive results. That is all we want. Positive results?”

Kola Olayemi, a civil servant on his part added that all he wants is to have money in his pocket, have easy access to work and back and have enough money to provide the basic necessities for his family.