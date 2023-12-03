Sunday, December 3, 2023
HomeNEWS'Nonsense lie, Igbos didn't develop Lagos' - Fani-Kayode knocks Ohanaeze president, Iwuanyanwu
NEWS

‘Nonsense lie, Igbos didn’t develop Lagos’ – Fani-Kayode knocks Ohanaeze president, Iwuanyanwu

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Igbos didn't develop Lagos' - Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has rubbished the claim by the Ohanaeze President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu that Igbos developed Lagos State from swamp to a mega city.

Fani-Kayode described Iwuanyanwu’s comment as a specious lie and a disingenuous nonsense.

Iwuanyanwu had said Igbos are “the pioneers” and “heroes” of modern Lagos State.

He said Igbo forebearers made parts of the state habitable from a swampy area.

Reacting, the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain insisted that Lagos State was never a slum before the Igbos came.

Posting on X, Fani-Kayode wrote: “This is nothing but a specious and self-serving LIE.

“It can best be described as disingenuous nonsense!

“FACTS: Yorubas are NOT “political rascals”.

“Lagos is NOT “no mans land.

“Binis did NOT “found Lagos.

“Lagos was NOT “a slum before the Igbos got there, do not let the historical revisionists fool you!”

 

Previous article
Erik ten Hag explains storming onto touchline to berate Anthony Martial
Next article
‘Automatically Regretted It’: Lionel Messi On Viral World Cup Gesture Towards Dutch Manager Louis Van Gaal
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network