There is happiness in the Nollywood camp as brothers Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan reunite for their mother’s burial.

A video on Instagram captured the siblings sitting together at the Kunle Afolayan film village in Komu, Oyo State. The siblings were seen chatting with friends who were present at the Afolayan film village for their mother’s burial rites.

Despite the expected reunion, the brothers were not seen chatting. However, they tagged one another on their respective social media pages.

The comment section was wild with how beautiful their reunion was

olatoun_olanrewaju wrote, “Things we love to see.”

temmytee2013 wrote, “So happy for this unite.”

Iamcashbayo wrote, “Happy to see them together.”

zion_fashionstore wrote, “Omo so you guys are not the same person?”

bobbytiino wrote, “We are expecting a greater role for him cos aremu is good no doubt.”

Adewumi Fatai wrote, “So happy seeing this hen.”

Kunle Afolayan announced his mother’s death on his Instagram page a few days ago.

He shared that his mother’s demise is hard to accept, but her good life is a comfort to them. He also sought prayers for himself and his family during this phase. His siblings also took to their respective social media pages to announce her death.

Entertainment stars, including Nollywood veterans, took to their respective media pages to mourn with the Afolayans and send their tributes. Actors like Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Lola Idije, Femi Adebayo, Anthar Laniyan, Lola Idije, and Dele Odule, among others, mourned Mrs Afolaan’s death.

The Afolayan brothers’ rift started years ago when Aremu allegedly dissed his family in the post and called their father a poor man.