Nobody’ll be allowed to destabilise Nigeria -Buhari

Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Geidam town in Yobe State, where Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police , Usman Alkali comes from.

Wednesday’s attack comes just a few weeks after a similar attack there killed four people.

It was gathered that the insurgents entered through the eastern part of the town on foot on Wednesday evening without firing a single shot.

They were said to have parked their motorbikes in a neighbouring community.

On entering the town, they set the Government Science and Technical School on fire.

One Hussaini Abdullahi an ad hoc Airtel registration agent was killed because he was unable to link their SIM cards with National Identity Numbers (NIN).

A family source said the insurgents slit the throat of Abdullahi and shot his twin brother on the leg when he attempted to escape.

Another source, who doesn’t want to be named, told our correspondent that the gunmen also targeted ‘Kwari’, a popular brothel in Geidam, where they slaughtered 10 people, both men and women.

“They took us by surprise this time around; they entered in silence without firing shots or using vehicles.

“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to leave or get killed,” the source said.

The attack came one year after the insurgents seized Geidam for five days, killing many and forcing thousands to flee.

The vice chairman of Geidam Local Government, Musa Muhammed, confirmed the attack.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe State, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the attack but said nine persons, among them a retired police officer, were killed in the attack.

He said the insurgents caught people unawares at a popular bar in Anguwan Kwari on Wednesday night.

Geidam shares borders with communities along the fringes of Lake Chad and is among the local governments that experienced several Boko Haram attacks in the state over the last few years.

Some residents were said to have fled the town to avoid being trapped as was the case last year when the insurgents spent days in the community.

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has condemned the terrorist attack on Geidam and called for more prayers for lasting peace in the state and country.

He described the attack as heinous, especially in the holy month of Ramadan when the faithful were seeking the mercy of Allah against engaging in obnoxious acts.

The governor, while commending security agencies for their resilience, commiserated with the victims of the attack assuring of government support.

He urged the people to always volunteer useful and timely information to security agencies to enhance proactive measures.