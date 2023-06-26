No senator planning to defect to PDP,

No senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Sunday Karimi, Kogi West Senatorial District disclosed this on Sunday.

A national daily reported yesterday that 22 APC senators were about to defect to the PDP in order to change the leadership of the 10th Senate.

Karimi debunked the report, describing it as fake news.

The lawmaker said the report lacked any iota of truth, adding that the rumoured defection of APC senators had been rife even before the inauguration of the Senate on June 13.

He said: “It is a lie for anybody to claim that 22 APC senators are planning to decamp to the PDP.

“Where are they decamping to? What would be the basis for their decamping? Nothing has been done yet. Why should 22 APC senators allegedly wait for Senate Standing Committees before decamping? There is nothing like that.”

Karimi said Senate President Godswill Akpabio is well versed in the rules of the Red Chamber and has been on track since he took over the leadership of the Upper Chamber.

He said: “Even before our inauguration, the rumour had been there. The Senate President understands the rules of the Senate.

“The Selection Committee is not there yet. It is not out of place for people to lobby, and that is what is going on now.