Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that Lionel Messi is available to play for the national side and there is no reason to save him if he has no issues wearing the national colours. Following two challenging seasons at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the 36-year-old World Cup-winning striker signed with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami this summer and transformed their fortunes.

Since his arrival, his club has not lost a match and captured its first title, the 2023 Leagues Cup and reached the final of the US Open Cup. Messi has scored 11 goals and eight assists in his 11 games for the club.

Argentina’s boss Scaloni said that the striker is happy with his move to US.

“I see him well,” Scaloni on Messi’s availability as quoted by Goal.com.

“He is available to play, and we are happy to have him, as I always say. The plan is for him to play. If he has nothing, he will play as much as he can. We have no other intention. For us, that he is on the field is important. There is no reason to save him if he has no problems,” he added.

Messi had stated earlier in June that the World Cup in Qatar last year will be his final international tournament.

The World champions Argentina will be in action against Ecuador on Thursday, September 7 and then away against Bolivia on September 12.

