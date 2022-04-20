‘No one is the root cause’ – Reality TV star, Ashley Darby confirms separation from Micheal Darby after 8-years of marriage

Piers Morgan has become embroiled in a war of words with Caitlyn Jenner on social media following the teaser clip for the former Good Morning Britain host’s interview with Donald Trump.

In the trailer, the presenter, 56, seemingly upset the former president, 75, with Trump seen storming off after over the discussion topics.

Morgan has since revealed that he had “never seen him so livid or felt so uncomfortable in his presence”, as he opened up about the chat.

But the clip infuriated former Olympian Jenner, 72, so much that she decided to cancel her own interview with the controversial Brit.

And her blast led to an intense back and forth with Morgan on Twitter on Thursday.

Jenner started by quote tweeting another user’s views on the upcoming interview and wrote: “This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host,’ @TayFromCA… couldn’t agree more. @piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today.”

Morgan quickly replied, slamming the star for the “cancel culture” comments as he asked her to watch the whole discussion before acting hastily.

He responded by quoting her tweet and saying: “Hi Caitlyn, I thought you hated cancel culture? I did a 75-minute interview with President Trump, why don’t you actually watch it before deciding how I behaved?”

That was far from the end of it and throughout Thursday the pair sent several replies to each other.

Jenner’s response began: “This isn’t about cancel culture, @piersmorgan. It’s about your desire to be relevant at other peoples expense, by entirely misrepresenting interviews based on hatchet job editing for clicks.

“What you did to Trump would make any public figure think twice about coming on your show.”

Morgan bit back: “You haven’t seen the interview, nobody has because it hasn’t aired yet. If you watch it and feel the same way, fine. If you don’t, come on the show.”

Earlier in the day Jenner had labelled Morgan “pathetic” and urged the Trump organisation to expose him, saying she would “never do his show again”.

When a fan tried to say Jenner hadn’t been invited to take part in the show she hit out saying: “I was not only invited – I was paid to be on his show in the past (multiple times) and was being paid to be on it again, this Wednesday, for 10 minutes…

“You have no idea what you are talking about @piersmorgan has shown how unprofessional he is today.”

Morgan seemed to be revelling in all the spats on social media and went as far as telling the former president to “take a chill pill” after a second statement was released.

He goaded Trump, tweeting: “We haven’t even aired it yet, and he’s already released two furious statements… about a PROMO?!

“Take a chill pull, Mr President – it’s a great interview, even if you did lose your rag a bit.”