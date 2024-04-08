No new moon seen, Sultan declares Wednesday Eid-el-Fitr

Wednesday, April 10, has been declared as the day of Eid-Fitri.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said the decision followed the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming no sighting of the new moon

A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Prof Sambo Junaidu, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Monday evening, said the council accepted the report and accordingly declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan, while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress, and development of the country, also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitri,” the statement read.