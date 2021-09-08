NEWS
No more strike: JOHESU reaches truce with FG
The Federal Government said it has reached a truce with aggrieved health workers of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said this while addressing newsmen at the end of a five-hour meeting with the leadership of JOHESU on Tuesday in Abuja.
The JOHESU President, Mr Josiah Biobelemonye, said “strike is not the way to go”, and expressed optimism that all issues raised by the unions would be positively attended to.
JOHESU had on 3 Sept. issued a 15-day ultimatum to the federal government to meet their demands or face an indefinite strike.
Ngige said that an understanding was reached by both parties.
He said the meeting was fruitful and that the Memorandum of Understanding would be signed next week.
He said they discussed in a fraternal way and reached an understanding on all the issues in dispute.
According to him, this includes the enhancement of hazard allowance, review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years, the arrears of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage.
He added that understanding was reached on the upward adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).
The minister said there was no problem with the old issues, while the meeting agreed that the new issues should return to their employer, the Federal Ministry of Health, for discussions.
On the hazard allowance, Ngige noted that the federal government had held four meetings earlier with JOSEHU and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) alongside their affiliates, but at a point, there were areas of departure.
He said that NMA and a union hitherto thought to be part of JOHESU, demanded for the compartmentalisation of the discussions on the hazard allowance, which the government granted.
“Based on previous discussion, we delivered to them (JOHESU) the financial implication of what is due to them and they promised to get back to their members and report back to us.
”On the other hand, government is meeting with NMA next week for their separate discussion on hazard allowance. Already the federal government has budgeted the sum of N37.5 billion for this.
“The issue was resolved to the satisfaction of all of us. The government is not delaying the hazard allowance as some people want the public to believe.
”Since the past six months, government has been making concerted efforts to push the new hazard allowance into effect, which we are doing now but for disagreement between NMA and JOHESU,” he said.
On the upward review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years, Ngige said that the meeting received reports from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Health.
According to him, both agreed on the reality of the proposal.
He added that the matter had already been handled by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation which had in turn transmitted same to the National Council on Establishment for further processing at its meeting in December.
Ngige disclosed that the meeting agreed that the issues of non-implementation of allowances contained in the 2017 agreement, such as consequential minimum wage adjustment and skipping, would be taken holistically.
NEWS
Service of songs kicks off activities marking funeral of Governor Abiodun’s father [VIDEO]
Activities marking the funeral Service of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s father, Emmanuel Abiodun has begun in grand style.
A service of songs was held today in Iperu as part of activities for the burial of Pa Abiodun.
Pa Abiodun died on Monday, August 2, 2021, in UK at the age of 89 after a brief illness.
See VIDEO of the event:
NEWS
Taliban: 5 things to know about Afghanistan new leader, Mohammad Hassan Akhund
A senior Taliban official, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, was on Tuesday, named the head of Afghanistan’s new government.
The spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid announced the appointment to the media in Kabul.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the political office, was appointed as Akhund’s deputy.
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of late Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, was named as defence minister.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network (a U.S. designated terror group), is the interior minister.
The emergence of Akhund was not entirely unexpected although some had thought Baradar would lead the government.
Here are five things to know about the new leader…
- Akhund, in his 60s, hails from Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban.
2. Akhund has Pashtun lineage from Ahmad Shah Durrani, the founder of modern Afghanistan (circa 1700s).
3. Akhund is the author of several works on Islam.
4. Akhund was an associate of the late founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar.
5. Akhund has been close to current supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada for two decades.
NEWS
Top Nigerian university dismisses senior lecturer for sexual misconduct
A senior lecturer in the Department of English, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Adebayo Mosobalaje, has been dismissed for ‘sexual misconduct’ by the school authorities.
This was announced in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, titled, ‘Sexual harassment: OAU dismisses another lecturer’.
The statement read, “In its avowed determination to rid the University of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion, the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has dismissed another lecturer who was found guilty of sexual demeanor against a female student.
“The decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.
“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate University sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.”
Since 2018 when the story of sexual harassment allegations against a professor of accounting at the university’s faculty of administration, Richard Akindele, went viral, the institution has regularly been in the news for similar reasons.
Akindele, who was dismissed by the university, was also found guilty and sentenced to two years imprisonment following his prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). He has since been released.
There is also the unresolved case of a lecturer of International Relations, Bisi Olaleye, and another at the school’s Centre for Distance Learning, Monday Omo-Etan.
