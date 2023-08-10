No more sit-at-home – IPOB lawyer Ejiofor after visiting Nnamdi Kanu

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has again warned against the enforcement of sit-at-home in the southeast part of the country.

IPOB lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor relayed Kanu’s message after visiting the secessionist on Thursday at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

The IPOB lead counsel also revealed that an ally of Kanu, Benjamin Madubugwu, was also at the DSS to meet with the detained Biafra agitator.

According to the lawyer, Kanu, who last week demanded an end to the sit-at-home rule hitherto enforced in the region in protest against his incarceration, insisted that the exercise remain cancelled.

He said: “During this visit, Onyendu emphatically reiterated, while dragging his ears, his strong, unequivocal, and unapologetic condemnation and total cancellation of the senseless sit-at-home in the entire South East, hitherto enforced by a few misguided and uninformed criminal elements, who chose to be deceived by a serial and unrepentant fraudster, operating from the comfort of his one-room apartment in Finland.

“May we assure Ezigbo UmuChineke once again that we are moving and gradually heading towards Onyendu’s exit door to freedom. We are not relenting! And it shall certainly come to pass.”

