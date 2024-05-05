No more political crisis in Rivers, says Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the pressure mounted by the political crisis in the state has been weathered sufficiently, giving way for his administration to provide focused leadership and governance to the people.

Fubara made the assertion when he hosted on a courtesy visit, members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, led by its Chairman, Mike Etaba, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Referring to a movie he had seen a long time ago, Fubara explained how the pressure from the unwarranted political crisis served as an enabler to strengthen his commitment to service that is now impacting lives positively.

He stated, “As far as we are concerned, there are no political issues. I had seen a movie many years ago, entitled, ‘Devil’s Advocate.’ I believe some of you must have seen that movie too.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

The governor declared that as long as his administration and the Rivers people he is leading are concerned, there is no more political issue of note.

“One of the starring characters: Al Pacino said, that pressure makes some people retreat or fail, and to others, it makes them become focused on succeeding. We have chosen to be focused under this pressure.

“That is why we are moving ahead. That is why we are making a positive impact on the lives of our people. Governance is about the people. It is not about self.

“Governance is about touching the core needs of those people we are leading, and by the special grace of God, we are doing it.”

The governor pointed to the empowerment of about 3,066 Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises when he flagged off the N4billion single-digit loan scheme in conjunction with the Bank of Industry Limited on Friday, as one way his administration is improving the socio-economic dynamics of the State.

Fubara has been in a running battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

