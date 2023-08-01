No going back on tomorrow’s protest – Labour

The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, has ruled out suspension of nationwide mass action against fuel price hike and other policies of the federal government.

Joe Ajaero, President of NLC, disclosed this to journalists Tuesday night at Labour House, Abuja.

Earlier, Festus Osifo, TUC President, had said labour leaders were going into a meeting to decide the final outcome on the protest.

Osifo said this after a meeting with Federal Government representatives led by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila had said there were indications that labour would not go ahead with the protest.

But in his address, Ajaero said the protest would go on as planned.