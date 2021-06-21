No going back on planned Lagos rally, says Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has vowed to proceed with the planned Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos.

Igboho is expected to storm Lagos on Saturday July 3 alongside other agitators for the Yoruba Nation rally.

Hinged on the heels of similar rallies held across southwest States including Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo, the pro-Yoruba nation protesters vowed not to back down or get intimated by any threats.

Igboho, who spoke through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki during a live video chat, stated that there is no going back on the Yoruba Nation peaceful rally slated for Ojota Park, Lagos.

He said: “We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos.

“Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.

“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody cannot say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally.

“We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos.”