No evidence of new COVID variant in Nigeria

The federal government says there is no evidence of new COVID variant XEC in Nigeria.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement on Saturday by the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Alabi Balogun, said Nigerians should not panic but continue taking precautions by observing personal hygiene.

Balogun said the government had also taken precautionary measures by establishing molecular laboratories, isolation centres, and intensive care units equipped with ventilators at the federal tertiary hospitals.

He advised Nigerians not to panic but to continue with the universal precautions of observing personal hygiene, including regular washing of hands.

“You may recall that a newly detected COVID variant, XEC, was reported in Australia and has spread to about 29 countries globally and has shown a more virulence over other circulating strains with concern over its possible impact on service delivery in our federal tertiary hospitals.

“However, the good news is that there is no evidence of COVID variant XEC in Nigeria.

“The federal ministry of health and social welfare, through her agencies, has stepped up surveillance, including at all entry points to Nigeria.

“The federal government has proactively upgraded our federal tertiary hospitals by establishing molecular laboratories, isolation centres, and intensive care units equipped with ventilators.

“Since the COVID variant XEC has not been detected in Nigeria, it has therefore become imperative to correct the misinformation and fear of the general public concerning the resurgence of COVID-19 in Nigeria” the statement read.

