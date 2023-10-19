‘No crisis in Senate’ – Akpabio insists after visiting Tinubu

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has debunked insinuations of a brewing crisis in the upper legislative chamber, insisting that disagreement in the Parliament was a normal phenomenon in any democratic setting.

The clarification came following a reported shouting march, Tuesday, unraveling a crisis between two gladiators – Akpabio and the Senate’s Chief Whip, Ali Ndume on the floor of the Senate chamber.

But fielding questions on the development after he met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Senator Akpabio said that the Parliament is populated by only mature minds who are committed to working with the Executive to move the country forward.

He said, “Sometimes you disagree to agree. We are all working in one accord. There is no problem at all. Even if some people disagree on some of the happenings in the senate, still, it is only the majority decision that is going to prevail and the parliament is like that.

“But we will never get to the point of throwing chairs. We will never get to that point. The senate is too mature, full of mature people, so, if we have a disagreement, we immediately go into a closed session, resolve it and come out smiling.

“We are politicians, no permanent hatred but permanent interest. That interest is the interest of the nation. To support the President, support his administration in legislation, oversight functions to succeed, in order to move the country forward and that is what we have been doing and that is what we are committed to doing.”

He said he was in the State House “to inform the President of the first 10th Assembly retreat which is taking place tomorrow (today) in Akwa Ibom State and to solicit his support towards ensuring representation at the retreat and that he had graciously done that.

“I told him some of the things we are going to discuss – task reform and ways of ensuring the generation of revenue for him to work for Nigerians.

“He needs to be informed that the Senate will not be available in Abuja. We are moving the Senate all the way to Akwa Ibom for the next four days.

“Thereafter, I will be travelling personally to Angola to attend the internal parliamentary union. So, before he sees me, it will probably take another nine days. So, I needed to inform him,” he added