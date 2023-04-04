Tuesday, April 4, 2023
HomeNEWSNNPCL denies paying N20bn to ghost consultant, N18bn tax theft in Ogun
NEWS

NNPCL denies paying N20bn to ghost consultant, N18bn tax theft in Ogun

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
NNPC denies paying 20billion to ghost consultant

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied the claim alleging that it paid N20 billion to ghost consultants and was involved in the theft of N18 billion liability tax due to the Ogun state government.

On Monday night, Garba Deen Muhammad, NNPL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, disclosed this, saying the company has zero tolerance for fraudulent activities.

NNPCL was clarifying an online publication alleging it was involved in the theft of multi-billion naira tax due to Ogun state.

The company stated that the matter is already before the Court and it intends to prove its innocence.

Muhammad described the allegations as absolutely false and baseless.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate that for whatever reason, the said online platform would make such a grievous allegation, mindless of the consequences of such actions. The claim of a missing N20bn is absolutely false and baseless,” it stated.

 

Previous article
Branson’s Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer
Next article
Ian Wright aims dig at Mykhailo Mudryk after Graham Potter sacking | Football
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network