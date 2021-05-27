BUSINESS
NNPC seeks to acquire 20% stake in Dangote refinery
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed interest in purchasing a 20 per cent minority equity stake in Dangote Refinery, Lagos, reputed to be Africa’s biggest oil refining facility and the world’s largest single-train plant.
The 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) integrated refinery, expected to process a variety of light and medium grades of crude, including petrol and diesel as well as jet fuel and polypropylene is owned by Nigeria’s Dangote Group and is worth about $15 billion.
It is designed to produce up to 50 million litres of petrol and 15 million litres of diesel a day, roughly 10.4 million tonnes of the product, 4.6 million tonnes of diesel, and 4 million tonnes of jet fuel per year, in addition to having a fertiliser plant, which will utilise the refinery by-products as raw materials.
NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals, Mr. Mustapha Yakubu, unfolded the investment plans yesterday at the end of a two-day Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), 2021, tagged: “Leveraging Opportunities and Synergies for Post Pandemic Recovery of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.”
He spoke just as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said it is targeting to generate and remit about N900 billion into the Federation Account in the second quarter of 2021.
Yakubu said discussions were already ongoing with the Dangote Group for the acquisition of the stake.
He stated during the virtual event that the collaboration will further ensure undisrupted product supply to Nigerians when the deal materialises.
He added that one of its divisions, the Greenfield Refining Projects Division (GRPD) was handling the negotiations.
He said: “We have what we call the green field refinery and the Greenfield Refining Projects Division (GRPD) of the NNPC. What we do, our strategy is to collaborate and seek strategic partnerships with private investors.
“At the moment, we have Dangote Refinery, which is the 650,000 capacity barrels per day plus a mini 80,000 tonnes per annum petrochemical plant.
“What are we doing there? I can tell you today that we are seeking to have a 20 per cent minority stake in Dangote Refinery as part of our collaboration and you know that there’s a huge quantity of crude for that refinery.
“That’s 650,000 barrels, going into a single crude distillation unit (CDU).
When that comes on board, it will also wet the nation for us.”
According to him, the corporation is also interested in partnering with the African Refinery in Port Harcourt, a co-location facility, the CNCEC Chinese group, which is interested in building two refineries in Nigeria, the Waltersmith modular plant, in addition to collaborating with Azikel refineries on condensate production.
Yakubu stated that notwithstanding the global push for renewables, Nigeria has a local, domestic and regional market for hydrocarbons.
He added that Africa will continue to rely on fossil fuels at least in the next 20 years.
He said the country would not just fold its arms and do nothing with its hydrocarbons just because the International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted a net-zero emissions scenario by 2050.
“Today, when you are bringing products into Nigeria, they disappear to neighbouring countries. There’s nowhere in countries around Nigeria that they sell fuel for less than N400 per litre. So, there’s a market,” he said.
On the country’s non-functional refineries, he said there was a deliberate effort to power the refineries down because of the need to do a full rehabilitation beyond the regular turnaround maintenance.
“We believe the only way to do that is to power them down to reduce some of the cost. We have heard that we are spending so much money on the refineries, yet they are idle.
“Of course, there are costs associated with idle refineries; we have staff salaries and remuneration and then the power plant utility operations. And also we need to maintain the plants in terms of preservation and lost investments because they are assets that we believe can be brought to life,” he said.
He stated that the NNPC was exiting the running of the country’s four refineries, and it has recently called for bids from competent and qualified contractors for that purpose.
Yakubu explained that NNPC was not in the best position to run the refineries and has opted for a new model, the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for the running of the facilities.
He added that it is important to bring in O&M professionals, especially given the fact that as an engineer in the NNPC, no matter how competent, the employee must exit when they hit 60 years of age.
The COO said Expression of Interest (EoI) for organisations that would run the refineries was already out and many people had been evaluated.
He expressed optimism that the NNPC will choose the best contractors to handle the project.
According to him, it is becoming more difficult to get local lenders to finance fossil fuel businesses because of the renewable energy drive, adding that the NNPC is also looking for investors for the rehabilitation of its pipelines because they remain the best way to transport products from refineries to depots.
BUSINESS
CBN devalues naira to N410/dollar
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially adopted the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) rate, devaluing the naira to N410 to the dollar even as the value of the naira depreciated to N486 at the parallel market.
The CBN had earlier this month removed the N380 per dollar exchange rate from its website spurring rumors of a pending devaluation.
Yesterday, on its website, it put the NAFEX rate, which is also known as the Investors’ and Exporters Window (I&E) at N410.25.
On the FMDQ website, the NAFEX closing rate was N411.25 to the dollar, whilst at the parallel market, the value of the naira had depreciated to N486 from N484 to the dollar which it began the week with.
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund has over the years stressed the need for the CBN to hands off the exchange rate and eliminate the multiple rates in the country.
naira and dollar
President of the World Bank, David Malpass, last week, had noted that “the multiple exchange rates has been a burden on the people of Nigeria, and we’ve encouraged the elimination of the official rates and the unification of rates so that money and investment and remittances can flow in and out of Nigeria with less friction.”
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the March 2021 Monetary Policy Committee meeting had mentioned that it had not intervened in the I&E window since January this year, noting that, Nigeria has not changed from its foreign exchange management policies.
The I&E window was established in 2017 with the aim of creating an efficient and effective price discovery in the Nigerian forex market.
Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, rising from its meeting yesterday, has retained all parameters in line with expectations of analysts as the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele expressed confidence that the economy will remain on growth pedestal over the rest of the year.
BUSINESS
Governors, CBN differ on bailout repayment
Governors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were not on the same page on Thursday over the repayment plan for bailout loans.
The governors, under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) sought for further deferment of the repayment of the loans taken from the Federal Government.
The repayment ought to start this month.
But CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele cautioned on the consequences of any further delay.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the NGF asked for the deferment at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.
NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi made the request on behalf of his colleagues.
Insisting that the states should begin the repayment, Emefiele stressed that there were challenges arising from delays particularly as it concerned auditing.
The statement reads: “On the Budget Support Facility, State Governors restated their request to defer the repayment of the loans, which was to have started this month.
“Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is also Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, reported interactions with the Finance Minister and the CBN Governor regarding the matter.
“The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, also emphasized the importance of the timely repayment of loans, especially those owed to commercial banks, indicating the challenges inherent in a further delay in payment, including audit concerns. He said the repayment of the commercial loans should resume this month.
“In addition, the Vice President stated that he will be holding a meeting soon with representatives of the State Governors, the Finance Minister and the CBN Governor to resolve the issue raised.”
A session was devoted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), where reports and financial statements, including the audit, were presented.
NSIA Managing Director Uche Orji disclosed that the authority had recorded a 343% growth in comprehensive income of about N160.06 billion in 2020 compared to N36.15 billion in the previous year and 33% growth in Net Assets, rising up to N772.75 billion from the previous N579.54 billion.
Orji told the Council that the authority achieved core income of N109 billion compared to N33.07 billion in 2019, excluding forex gains of N51 billion in 2020 and N1.29 billion in 2019.
NEC also received a presentation on the Digital Switch Over (DSO) by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. He stated that it was the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, that decided on member states switching off analogue television transmission to ‘go digital’.
The DSO will be taking off first in Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, he stated.
The Council also received an update on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.
According to Ihekweazu, in the last two months, there has been reduction in the number of cases globally, stating that even India has also experienced reduction in its infection rates in the last five days.
He added that in Nigeria the total number of cases as at yesterday, May 19, 2021, was 165,809, while number of cases tested was 2,002,653, with 7,323 active cases. It was also disclosed that discharged cases were now 156,419, while there had been 2,067 deaths.
Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Clem Agba gave the Council the monthly update on the various federation accounts.
According to him, as at May 18, 2021, the Excess Crude Account (ECA) stood at $72,413,574.70; Stabilisation Account was N24,741,213,941.88; the Development of Natural Resources Account was N23,650,579,140.23.
BUSINESS
Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 18.12%
Nigeria’s rate of inflation dropped to 18.12 percent in April 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday
It was 18.17 per cent in March, shedding 0.05 per cent to close at 18.12 in April.
The NBS said: “The Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation increased by 18.12 per cent (year-on-year) in April 2021.
“This is 0.05 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in March 2021 (18.17 per cent).”
The 0.05 per cent drop in April 2021 was the first time Nigeria’s inflation rate would fall in about 20 months as the last time it fell was in 2019 when the CPI shed 0.06 per cent, falling from 11.08 per cent in July to 11.02 in August.
In its April 2021 inflation report, the NBS stated increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose divisions that yielded the headline index.
On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.97 per cent in April 2021, this was 0.59 percl cent rate lower than the rate recorded in March 2021 (1.56 per cent).
The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period ending April 2021 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 15.04 per cent, showing 0.48 per cent point from 14.55 per cent recorded in March 2021.
The urban inflation rate increased by 18.68 per cent year-on-year in April 2021 from 18.76 per cent recorded in March 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 17.57 per cent in April 2021 from 17.60 per cent in March 2021.
On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 0.99 per cent in April 2021, down by 0.61 the rate recorded in March 2021 (1.60 per cent).
The rural index also rose by 0.95 per cent in April 2021, down by 0.57 the rate that was recorded in March 2021(1.52 per cent).
The corresponding 12 month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index was 15.63 per cent in April 2021.
This was higher than 15.15 per cent reported in March 2021, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in April 2021 was 14.48 per cent compared to 13.99 per cent recorded in March 2021.
Latest News
- Bola Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug
- Senate considers proposal to create Sharia courts in South-West
- Accountant-General recants, says Delta yet to get Ibori’s £4.2m loot
- Man United did not turn up against Villarreal’ – Solskjaer admits after Europa League final loss
- How to give oral sex that will blow her mind!
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
Keep your socks on during sex!
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
CBN devalues naira to N410/dollar
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Masari backs his Southern colleagues, says open grazing is un-Islamic
-
LIFESTYLES23 hours ago
6 things women in their 40s really want in a man
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
LG Elections: Crack in Lagos APC over consensus list
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
KWAM 1 caught on tape threatening Lagos monarch over LG elections (VIDEO)
-
NEWS23 hours ago
El-Rufai sacks 19 political appointees