Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: DSS bars lawyers, journalists, Igbo traditional rulers from court building [PHOTOS]

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Wednesday barred journalists from entering the Federal High Court building, Abuja as the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, continues today.

While journalists were prevented from covering the court proceedings, lawyers were also barred from gaining entrance into the court room.

Also denied access to the court building is a delegate of Igbo Traditional Rulers, who were disrespected by the security agencies and asked to stay away.

The traditional rulers are in Abuja in solidarity to the IPOB leader, whose late father was an Eze in Afaraukwu, Unuahia, the Abia State capital.

Nnamdi Kanu is being tried by the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court, Abuja, for treason, among other things.

He was re-arrested in Kenya, East Africa a few months ago and bundled into Nigeria (a process many people have described as illegal) to continue his trial after he was adjudged to have jumped bail and fled to the United Kingdom in 2017.