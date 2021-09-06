Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer moves to stop extradition of IPOB members from Ghana

Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) has taken steps to stop the extradition of some members of the group arrested in Ghana to Nigeria.

Ejimakor said he had sent some legal documents to IPOB’s Directorate of State, DOS, to defend the group’s members arrested by Ghanaian police last week.

He explained that the step was to prevent the arrested Biafra agitators from being sent to Nigeria.

In a tweet, Ejimakor wrote: “Update on #IPOB Ghana: A few days ago, I sent to the DOS (via @ChinasaNworu) certain legal documents critical to the defense of the faithfuls currently distressed in Ghana.

“The goal is to quickly secure their freedom and prevent their ‘rendition to injustice’ in Nigeria.”

Reports said Ghanaian police officers had arrested some IPOB members at a venue of their monthly meeting around Mallam Junction in Accra on Saturday.

In a video online, the arrested members were seen singing a pro-Biafra solidarity song.

They were subsequently taken to a police station in Accra, where they were profiled.