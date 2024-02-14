Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a N50billion lawsuit before a Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja against the President-General of Oraifite Improvement Union (OIU), Dike Vincent over a defamatory publications against him.

Ejiofor had recently accused a businessman, Emeka Offor, of sponsoring Dike and a few individuals to organise a press conference to tarnish his reputation and image.

In a suit marked No: CV/1224/24 between Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. Vs Mr. Vincent Dike, was signed by Chinwe Umeche, Esq., Head of Chambers/Managing Partner in the chambers of I.C. Ejiofor (Ugochinyere Chambers).

Ejiofor is seeking an order directing Vincent Dike to publish an express, unambiguous and unqualified apology in at least three National Dailies/Newspapers with nationwide and global circulation.

Also a compensatory payment in the sum of ₦50,000,0000,000.00 (Fifty Billion Naira Only), as general damages suffered on account of the defamatory publications;

He is also asking the court to direct Dike to publish a full retraction of the utterly defamatory publication, in at least three National Dailies/Newspapers with nationwide and global circulation;

Others reliefs sought are; an order directing Dike to forthwith publish a written undertaking not to publish any similar or further libel of and concerning him; and further payment of ₦100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira Only) being the cost of the suit.

Recall that on the 4th day of February, 2024, Mr. Vincent Dike, invited a few members of Oraifite community and members of the press to Oraifite Civic Center, in his capacity as the President General of Oraifite Improvement Union.

The meeting which was dubiously tagged “town hall” meeting, later turned out to be a meeting principally summoned and coordinated to spew lies against the person of Bar. ifeanyi Ejiofor.

During the press conference Ejiofor said Dike made a wide range of false, defamatory and highly injurious comments/remarks concerning his person.

Meanwhile the suit is yet to be assigned a date for hearing.