Nnamdi Kanu’s brother begs Army to release IPOB leader’s corpse

Emmanuel, younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), has asked the army to produce the corpse of the Biafra agitator if he has been killed.

Kanu and his parents have not been seen in public since the military raided their Afarakwu residence in Abia state on September 14.

Speaking on behalf of the family on Tuesday, Emmanuel, Kanu’s younger brother, said he strongly believed his brother fell into the hands of troops.

He also claimed that the whereabouts of his parents HRM Eze Israel Kanu, and Lolo Sally Kanu are not known since after the attack.

He called on the military to release him to the police.

He claimed that the family had been searching for the IPOB leader and his parents since after the military attack but without any clue of their whereabouts.

“It is either they (soldiers) captured him or killed him when they attacked our house. If they captured him, they should release him to the police, and if they have killed him, they should produce the corpse because he was last seen moments before the raid,” he said.

However, the army has denied keeping Kanu in its custody.

The army in a swift reaction denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa said he did not know about the arrest of Kanu.

“I am not aware of his arrest,” Musa said.