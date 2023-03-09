Nnamdi Kanu to engage new lawyers over continuous detention

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu may overhaul his legal team and form a new one as he continues to be detained by the federal government.

As a prelude to disbanding the legal team, it was revealed that Kanu met one of his trusted lawyers, Ejimakor, and told him to ask the team to return the case to him immediately.

Kanu is said to be upset over what he considers the inability of the legal team to secure his freedom despite the expressed judgment of the Appeal Court, which freed him last year.

The IPoB leader is said to be angry that the disposition of the team emboldened the federal authorities to file fresh grounds of appeal against his release at the Supreme Court despite the freedom granted him by the Appeal Court.

The IPoB leader according to reliable sources close to him, is also said to be upset that his legal team has not been able to impress on the international community that he was actually discharged and acquitted as against the claim by the Federal Government that he was merely discharged and not acquitted, a development that formed the basis of the appeal at the Supreme Court by the government.

The development has widened the cracks within the organization, which was outlawed by the court but continues to push its secession ideology, which the Nigerian Government frowns at.

One of the sources close to IPoB leadership confirmed on Thursday that at a meeting with one of his trusted lawyers, Ejimakor last Monday, Kanu expressed disappointment over his continued incarceration despite being represented by what he considers as a formidable legal team

According to the reliable source, Kanu sent a strong and direct message to the leading figure in the legal team to consider returning the case file to him so that he could explore other options to resolve his legal quackmire and quicken his release from detention.

The source said, “Our leader, Mazi Kanu suspects that the legal team has not been pushing enough to secure his freedom and has told Ejimakor to tell the rest of the team that he is disappointed over the way they are handling the matter especially at the Supreme Court.