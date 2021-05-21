Nnamdi Kanu suspends all IPOB family meetings across Nigeria till further notice

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has ordered suspension of all forms of physical gatherings of the group nationwide.

This followed the manhunt of the group by the Nigerian security operatives in the Southeast region, according to a statement by IPOB’s head of the directorate of state (DOS), Chika Edoziem.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday flagged off a new special operation against IPOB code-named ‘Operation RP’.

The flag-off took place at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

Mr Baba said, “The launch would engender security actions to roll back the murderous attacks, violence, proliferation of weapons and other threats to law and order occasioned by the separatist agenda being heightened by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

IPOB coordinators, ranging from national to unit levels, were asked to comply with the directive until further notice.

The statement entitled”Suspension of IPOB Meetings in the Zoological Republic of Nigeria”reads, “As a result of a heightened state of the affairs with respect to the self-determination struggle of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB), coupled with intelligence information at our disposal, it has become imperative to suspend till further notice all IPOB physical family gatherings in the contraption called Nigeria.

“All coordinators from the national to the unit level should ensure strict adherence to this directive. All family members in Nigeria are hereby advised to be extra-vigilant in their interactions with people and phone numbers they are not familiar with.

“The directorate is monitoring developments, and will provide further directives as the need arises.”