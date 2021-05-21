NEWS
Nnamdi Kanu suspends all IPOB family meetings across Nigeria till further notice
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has ordered suspension of all forms of physical gatherings of the group nationwide.
This followed the manhunt of the group by the Nigerian security operatives in the Southeast region, according to a statement by IPOB’s head of the directorate of state (DOS), Chika Edoziem.
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday flagged off a new special operation against IPOB code-named ‘Operation RP’.
The flag-off took place at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.
Mr Baba said, “The launch would engender security actions to roll back the murderous attacks, violence, proliferation of weapons and other threats to law and order occasioned by the separatist agenda being heightened by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”
IPOB coordinators, ranging from national to unit levels, were asked to comply with the directive until further notice.
The statement entitled”Suspension of IPOB Meetings in the Zoological Republic of Nigeria”reads, “As a result of a heightened state of the affairs with respect to the self-determination struggle of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB), coupled with intelligence information at our disposal, it has become imperative to suspend till further notice all IPOB physical family gatherings in the contraption called Nigeria.
“All coordinators from the national to the unit level should ensure strict adherence to this directive. All family members in Nigeria are hereby advised to be extra-vigilant in their interactions with people and phone numbers they are not familiar with.
“The directorate is monitoring developments, and will provide further directives as the need arises.”
Uncertainty over Shekau’s purported death
Uncertainty has continued to trail the reported death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.
A section of the media had reported that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday killed Shekau, the leader of the terrorist group, Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah Lid Da’wah Wa’l-Jihad (JAS) also known as Boko Haram in a supremacy battle in Sambisa Forest.
Another section of the media also reported that Shekau was seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during the clash.
Unofficial reports said ISWAP fighters invaded Sambisa Forest with heavy gun trucks where they killed Shekau.
But yesterday, both the military and other security agents could not confirm Shekau’s death. The Nigerian Army only said that they were investigating the matter.
Earlier reports had claimed that Shekau blew up himself when he was about to be captured alive by ISWAP fighters after several hours of gun battle.
ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters control Sambisa Forest which shares boundaries with Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Askira Uba, Hawul, Kaga and Biu local government areas in Borno State.
It also shares borders with some parts of Gujiba, Buni Yadi, Goniri in Yobe State and Madagali in Adamawa State.
The Nigerian Army said it is investigating reports of the clash between Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa Forest which led to the alleged death of Shekau.
The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen Mohammed Yerima, said though “it is an internal affair”, the Army was investigating the veracity of the report.
US to supply Nigeria drones to curb insecurity
The United States government has revealed plans to supply drones to Nigeria as part of its commitment to help overcome security challenges in the country.
The American Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard, stated this in Sokoto at a round table discussion with journalists in the state.
She said the drones would help Nigeria to end the activities of bandits, kidnappers, and Boko Haram in the country.
The American ambassador said: “Insecurity has shortchanged the development of the country in many areas of human endeavour.
“America is concern about the security situation of the country.”
The ambassador further explained that the US has been supportive of Nigeria on information gathering and hardware to combat security through modern technologies and other relevant areas of concern.
She said, however, protocols and channels that facilitate the implementations were considered by departments and expertise.
The ambassador who is going round states in the country to inspect American programs in the country said, “USAID had from 2015 to date invested about one hundred and twenty-two million dollars on different activities that comprised improving primary healthcare, immunisations, public access to quality healthcare, education, agriculture, and empowerments programmes.
“USAID future interactions aimed at strengthening the commitments include improving agriculturalists’ capacity for farmers to engage on right agricultural practices for growth and enhanced food production.”
She added that the Safe Schools Initiative and other educational support was accorded with priority, stressing that the US government accorded respect and concern on the plights of Nigerians.
She noted that the US government is assisting Nigeria in various human endeavours, stressing that her country is the largest single bilateral contributor to Nigeria.
The Ambassador commended the Sokoto State government for its commitment to developing the agricultural sector especially the cotton value chain.
Emir Of Kontagora’s son gunned down by bandits
Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, son of the Emir of Kontagora, is among the persons killed in an attack on the Emir’s farm on Wednesday.
The late son was said to be on the farm along Zuru road in the LGA when the bandits struck.
Some other people working with him were also said to have been shot dead while unspecified number of cows were rustled.
Sources said the bandits also flagged down both commercial and private vehicles plying the road, collected phones, money and other valuables from the people on board.
Those without cash and valuables were beaten up mercilessly and whisked to an unknown place, according to sources.
The late Bashar, who is the Sardauna of Kontagora had, been holding forth for his father, Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, who has been sick.
A government official, who craved for anonymity, confirmed the story.
“It is true that bandits invaded Kontagora town and shot several people and killed the Emir’s son, Alhaji Bashar. His death will be formally announced soon and he will buried immediately.
“He was rushed to the Hospital after he was shot but confirmed dead,” the source confirmed.
The police public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for confirmation as his phone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.
