Nnamdi Kanu opens up on why he jumped bail, escaped from Nigeria
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra ( IPOB), has opened up on why he escaped from Nigeria, amid the criminal charges of terrorism and treasonable felony brought against him by the federal government
Kanu, who was brought to court on Tuesday for the continuation of his trial shortly after he was intercepted by security operations, sought the permission of Justice Binta Nyako to address the court and present his side of the story.
He then told the court that his house was unlawfully invaded by security men with his life seriously threatened.
The self-acclaimed Biafran leader further alleged that he would have been killed along with others on the day of the invasion, if not for the wisdom he applied to jump out of the country.
Kanu’s reaction was provoked by the federal government’s information through its counsel, Shuaib Labaran, that Kanu jumped the bail granted by the court to escape trial by running out of the country.
Labaran had applied to the court for an order to remand Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).
The counsel said the request became imperative because lawyers to Kanu were yet to be abreast of his re-arrest.
Justice Binta Nyako granted the request and ordered that Kanu be remanded in the custody of DSS till July 26 for the continuation of his trial.
Although the continuation of trial was originally slated for October 20, 2021, it was brought downward to July 26, 2021, for his lawyers to appear for his defense.
How Naira Marley’s mum broke down in tears at court
Kanu appeared to have been given the VIP treatment while being moved out of court.
He was taken away in handcuffs through a special gate reserved for Judges and highly placed persons from where he was moved to the DSS detention centre.
Hordes of photographers and cameramen who had positioned themselves to take his photographs were disappointed upon discovery that Kanu had been taken away.
Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: Ohanaeze urges caution, warns against protest
The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for calm over the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.
The Igbo group also urged the Federal Government to handle his trial with caution and due legal procedure.
Ohanaeze cautioned Igbos to desist from any form of protest that will endanger the Southeast and Nigeria.
Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the organisation’s Secretary-General made the call in reaction to the rearrest of the IPOB’s leader.
In a statement he issued, Isiguzoro said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for calm and cautions Igbos to desist from any form of protests and processions that will bring more catastrophe for Southeastern Nigeria.
“The re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB is the beginning of the end of violent agitations in southeastern Nigeria and a lesson to others.
“Deviation from non-violent agitations contradicted what Igbos are known for. Self-determination should not be used for purposes of fortune and fame-seeking.
“Nnamdi Kanu’s refusal to adhere to the advice of Igbo leaders, elders and political leaders is the outcome of what had befallen him, he made a lot of enemies, especially those that would have saved him and the Federal Government will never lose grip on him again.
“We don’t think that any Igbo leader will stick out his/her neck for him, his re-arrest will eventually bring peace and stability to the region and avert another civil war that was raging on.
“The Federal Government should handle the situation carefully because of his large followers, his trial should be strictly based on the laws of the land, they shouldn’t kill him because it will destabilize the entire country.”
Court remands Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, fixes July 26 for trial
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, be remanded at the Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial.
Justice Binta Nyako gave the order after counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the defendant (Kanu), who jumped bail, had been arrested and produced in court.
Labaran urged the court for an order detaining the arrested IPOB leader at the DSS facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter.
Justice Nyako, who granted the plea, adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation.
However, no sooner had the judge ruled than Kanu indicated his interest to talk.
He told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.
Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.
The judge, who advised him not to feel discomfiture to stand his trial, urged him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.
Kanu was arrested on Oct. 14, 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.
A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for hearing.
He has, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.
Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, paramilitary, police forces, and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.
SCOAN denies appointing TB Joshua’s wife as successor
The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has debunked that it appointed Mrs Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder, Temitope Joshua, to replace him as General Overseer of the church.
Reports have it that elders of the church met and declared Evelyn the successor to the late televangelist.
However, speaking at a press conference organized by the church to give updates on the burial arrangements for TB Joshua who died on June 5, the church denied the reports.
According to Dr Gary Tonge Freng who spoke on behalf the church, no one has been appointed to lead the affairs of the church at the moment.
Speaking on the burial arrangements, Freng said the church would broadcast live the week-long funeral beginning from July 5 to July 11, 2021.
He further revealed that Joshua would be buried at the church contrary to wishes by the traditional rulers in Arigidi Akoko, the prophet’s hometown in Ondo.
