Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Mbaka warns Buhari
The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned that there will be more trouble if the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, dies in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Mbaka made this known while calling on the congregation to pray for the release of the secessionist on Sunday.
The cleric, who commended IPOB for calling off its Monday sit-at-home exercise, said the danger of the order was becoming a problem instead of a solution.
Recall that IPOB had ordered the arrest of anyone found enforcing the already-suspended Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East.
The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, said the group has long suspended the order and wondered why some people would continue to enforce an order that has already been cancelled by IPOB.
The cleric further stated that he was pleased that the intervention of stakeholders has yielded results with the cancelation of the lockdown of the entire region.
Commending IPOB, Mbaka said, ”The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the hero, Nnamdi Kanu, is expressing his empathy with the people of the Southeast over what they are passing through. He came to know that Igbos are suffering because of him. And he would not wish that suffering to continue. Therefore, nobody should stop anybody from going to his or her business any Monday.
“All of us should keep praying for his (Kanu) release, and work towards his freedom because if he dies inside that place, it will cause more trouble. If he comes out, he will come out as a hero.
”We don’t want him to die, because it is not Nnamdi Kanu’s issue, it is the issue that concerns the people that are suffering. Nnamdi is not asking the government to do anything for him; he is speaking for the Igbo people.
“And we that are affected and he is speaking on their behalf should do everything possible to see that it is well with him.
“Many were saying they saw me at Abuja some days ago, yes. My own is if I am with you, I am with you. I will not sit here to tell you why I am in Abuja but whatever will make my people to be emancipated I will do it. There are people working to see that Nnamdi Kanu is released and it’s not by sitting. at home that he will be released.
”Canceling sit-at-home does not mean that it is over, the poor masses are suffering. Most of the rich people don’t have business over here, we are punishing our self. We thank the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, may God bless him.”
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female customer
Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has shut down one of his clubs in Abuja.
The club, Hustle and Bustle was shut following the death of a female customer inside the club building.
The management of the club confirmed this in a statement on Monday.
It also condoled with the family of the unnamed deceased.
“We are closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client. We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it,” the statement read.
“Our prayers are with the families of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathize with the family on this unbearable loss. Kindly bear with us as we pass through this storm.”
A Twitter user, @AaesAae had earlier claimed a young girl who went to the club on Saturday night got electrocuted.
”A young girl that went to Hustle and Bustle last night got electrocuted. So so sad!” she had said.
Obi Cubana made headlines in July when he hosted an ostentatious burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State, in which over 200 cows were reportedly killed.
The lavish display of wealth generated controversies with many Nigerians questioning his source of wealth.
Several celebrities, business people and politicians showed up in their large numbers for the funeral.
He was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering and tax evasion but was released on bail after three days in detention.
SERAP petitions UN over invasion of Justice Odili’s residence
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, Mr. Diego García-Sayán, to put pressure on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to conduct a credible, thorough, impartial, independent, transparent and effective investigation into the vicious assault on Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili allegedly by rogue officials.
In the petition dated November 13, 2021, and signed by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP also urged him to ask the Nigerian government to ensure that the outcome of the investigation is made public and the suspected perpetrators and their sponsors brought to justice.
The organisation said the intimidation and harassment of Justice Odili was a flagrant assault on judicial independence, alleging that it was apparently aimed at further weakening judicial independence and the rule of law in Nigeria.
The petition read in part: “We urge you to push for the adoption of a resolution by the Human Rights Council to establish an international, independent, and impartial investigative mechanism into the attack on Justice Odili, and other unresolved cases of intimidation and harassment of the judiciary, and assault on the rule of law in Nigeria since May 29 2015.
“An international investigation into the cases of intimidation and harassment of judges in Nigeria will meet the highest international standards and best practices, and assist the Nigerian authorities to take steps to improve respect for the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law, and access to justice for victims of human rights.
“SERAP urges you to visit Nigeria to carry out a mission to investigate cases of intimidation and harassment of judges, assess the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, and to continue to monitor the situation.
“The proposed visit would help to support the efforts to bring Nigeria’s justice system in line with international standards, and free of political interference. Nigerian authorities continue to fail to thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently and effectively investigate cases of attacks, intimidation and harassment of judges, the very people who protect and guarantee human rights.
“While the Nigerian authorities have arrested some of the suspected perpetrators, at least ten more persons reportedly involved in the assault on Justice Odili are still at large.”
UniAbuja honours 44 staff members for role in rescue of abductees
The management of University of Abuja has honoured 44 staff members of the safety unit of the University over the weekend for their role in the rescue of staff of the University and children who were abducted recently by gunmen from the Giri Quarters in the early hours of Tuesday 2nd November 2021.
In a statement signed by the Institution’s spokesperson, Dr. Habeeb Yaquob, the vice-chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who celebrated the staff, said they had done the University proud by working with security forces including the police, DSS, Military and civil defence, to prevent the gunmen from abducting more staff as well as ensuring that those abducted were rescued without payment of ransom.
He said: “I am pleased to express the profound appreciation of the University management for your role in the combined effort that resulted in the rescue of our staff and their children abducted by the bandits on Tuesday 2nd November 2021 from the Staff Quarters in Giri.
“You demonstrated exceptional commitment and bravery in the discharge of your duty which led to the timely rescue of our staff and their children from the clutches of the hoodlums. But for your courage the story of the abduction might have been different. It is in recognition of this feat that the management, today decides to honour you all. Indeed you have given the University community the hope of protection.”
According to the Vice-Chancellor, the University of Abuja, it is the only public university in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and should be protected by the government, various stakeholders and well-meaning people.
While assuring the safety of staff of continued support of the University, the vice-chancellor said that the management would give them a token as a mark of its appreciation.
He specially recognised the role of the chief safety officer, Mr. Abdullahi Burga, whom he said coordinated the safety team effectively.
Na’Allah explained that even though the incident left a devastating shock on the University community, it also demonstrated the resolve, commitment and love of the world for the University of Abuja.
