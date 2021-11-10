NEWS
Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyers’ disappearance forces court to adjourn trial
The legal team of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday in Abuja forced the federal high court to shift the trial of their client till January 19 and 20 next year.
The legal team, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had chosen to stay out of court in protest against the refusal of security operatives to permit a foreign lawyer into the courtroom.
Although Ejiofor and others had earlier entered the room, they left when information got to them that the foreign counsel would not be allowed into the courtroom.
Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter when it became obvious that the lawyers would not come back.
Meanwhile, Kanu has been returned to the custody of the Department of State Services.
IPOB declares sit-at-home as Kanu appears in court today for treason trial
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will return to court in Abuja today for a resumed hearing on the charges brought against him by the Federal Government.
The Federal High Court, Abuja, had three weeks ago fixed November 10, 2021, to hear an application filed by Kanu challenging the competence of the treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Federal Government.
He also asked the judge, Binta Nyako, to dismiss the newly-amended charges of seven counts.
Kanu was charged with terrorism, treason and perpetuation of falsehoods against President Muhammadu Buhari, mainly through broadcasts on the controversial Radio Biafra outlet and also through social media.
He had pleaded not guilty during his last trial on October 21, 2021.
The IPOB has announced the sit-at-home today in solidarity with its leader, Kanu, who appears in court today.
Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, urged people of the South-East to remain indoors and those residing in Abuja to move to the venue of Kanu’s trial.
IPOB has exempted hospitals and its members of staff, as well as journalists, from the order.
“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu goes to court tomorrow (today) November 10, 2021, and our people should stay indoors while others move to Abuja in solidarity with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we are expecting the Nigerian government and the Department of State Services (DSS) to release him unconditionally because he committed no crime.
“We hope people will comply with this order and obey the resolve to support Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB must allow our people like doctors, nurses, ambulances and journalists to operate during the sit-at-home because we don’t want pregnant women and sick people to have issues or complications because of their health.
“Doctors must come to the hospitals but you must identify yourself and journalists must be allowed to operate and report what is going on in the whole of Biafraland,” Powerful stated.
INEC declares APGA’s Soludo winner of Anambra Governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.
The returning officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi announced the final result at about 1:50 am on Wednesday.
Obi announce the result after adding the figures garnered by each of the political parties in the Tuesday supplementary polls to those already declared on Sunday from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.
She announced the votes polled by the political parties as follows; APC, 43,285, APGA, 112, 229, PDP, 53,807, among others.
She also announced the total number of valid votes in the election as; 241,523, rejected votes stood at 8,108, while the total vote cast in the election was given as 249,631.
Obi said: “This is the moment we have been waiting for. I want to use this opportunity to thank the chairman of INEC and his team for this opportunity given to me and my university to partake in this Anambra 2021. I thank the service chiefs, the people of Anambra State, we remain very grateful.
“Allow me to read this form EC8E, which I have completed. I Prof Florence Banku Obi hereby certify that I’m the returning officer of the Anambra governorship election held on 6 and 9 of November.
“That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having certified the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election,” Prof. Obi said.
Former chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh while reacting to the victory said the election was transparent, and is the best election so far held in the state.
“We have again won the state, despite the fact that some people boasted that they will win the state. This is to tell them that APGA is on ground, and it is not just about boasting of winning, but doing your homework well. I urge them to concede victory to our party and the candidate, because the people made a clear choice.”
Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Prof. Omotayo as NIPSS DG
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the Senate to confirm the nomination of Professor Ayo Omotayo for appointment as the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPISS) in Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.
Buhari’s letter of request was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on resumption of Senators’ 18- day working recess to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) defend their 2022 budget proposals.
The President, in the letter, said the nomination of Professor Omotayo for the NIPISS top job was in accordance with Section 5(2) of the NIPSS Act 2004.
The letter titled: “Request for confirmation of appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo PhD as Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS),” reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 5 subsection 2 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Act 2004, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo as Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).
“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”
