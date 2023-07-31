The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is aware that a Finland-based self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa, was hired and fully bankrolled by the Nigerian government to cause unrest in the South-East, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has declared.

Ejiofor, in an update on his visit to Kanu on Monday, said that the IPOB leader mentioned this during the routine visit to him at the Department of State Services (DSS) custody in Abuja.

According to the lawyer, Kanu who has several times denounced Ekpa and during the weekend in a handwritten letter, warned against the continued enforcement of the cancelled sit-at-home order, said that “whoever still goes about to observe any unauthorised sit-at-home directive should know that he or she is working for the Nigerian Government to destroy our once peaceful land.”

Ejiofor added that Kanu “was very emphatic that Simon Ekpa is procured and fully bankrolled by the Nigerian Government for the purpose of causing unrest in our region.”

Kanu directed his followers and the people of the South East to check records of freedom fighters across the world and tell or identify anybody, if any, whose style of liberating his or her people, was to impose economic hardship and unimaginable terror on the same people.

Kanu “observed that the evil activities of these marauders, which have no connection with freedom fighting, also extends to perpetration of all forms of violent crimes in our region, which include but are not limited to kidnapping and killings.”