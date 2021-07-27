NEWS
Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dragged Nigeria and Kenya before an international tribunal over his rearrest and rendition.
Kanu is demanding to be restored to his initial state before rearrest.
The IPOB leader, through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights over his rearrest.
Kanu said he was a free man before his rearrest, hence the tribunal should restore that status.
A statement by Ejimakor said the Nigerian and Kenyan governments must give an account of the extraordinary rendition of the IPOB leader.
‘Nnamdi Kanu didn’t jump bail, will prove how FG made him flee Nigeria’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor
According to Ejimakor: “A few days ago, I commenced a continental legal action against Nigeria and Kenya before the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights, demanding accountability for the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Both countries also have extradition laws that prohibit this sort of reprehensible conduct that saw Kanu to Nigeria.
“Particularly, extraordinary rendition is expressly prohibited under the African Charter, where It provides in pertinent part that “A State may not transfer (e.g. deport, expel, remove, extradite) an individual to the custody of another State unless it is prescribed by law and in accordance with due process and other international human rights obligations. Extraordinary rendition, or any other transfer, without due process is prohibited”.
“A victim of extraordinary rendition is entitled to remedies mandated by the Charter.
“Therefore, among many other reliefs, I requested that Kanu be restored to his state of being before the rendition, which state of being was that he travelled to Kenya on his British passport and was duly admitted as such and as a free man.
“Further, that no valid territorial jurisdiction can issue from an act of extraordinary rendition because Kanu is, technically speaking, still in Kenya.
“I also requested the Commission to adopt other urgent measures as the Commission sees fit in the circumstances to protect Nnamdi Kanu in the interim.
“Any nation that dabbles in extraordinary rendition has unwittingly brought impediments to her territorial jurisdiction. So, Nigeria, whether it admits it or not, has triggered a hornets’ nest that has, for the first time, brought the international legal order to bear on the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”
A few weeks ago, Kanu was rearrested and repatriated from an unspecified African country.
Though the Nigerian government has been silent on the country, it is widely believed that Kanu was nabbed in Kenya.
Since his return, the IPOB leader has been in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, following an order by Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court.
On Monday, DSS, however, failed to produce Kanu in court due to logistics reason.
Against this backdrop, Justice Nyako had adjourned the matter till October.
Benin Republic court declines extradition of Sunday Igboho to Nigeria, orders him to remain in cell
The Court D’Appal of Cotonou has ordered Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to be kept in prison custody pending further investigation.
The court, however, declined the extradition of Igboho to Nigeria.
The court, which was expected to start hearing the case at 10:00am, barred reporters and supporters of Igboho who besieged the premises. The hearing commenced at about 5:00pm.
Supporters of Igboho were dispersed from the premises of the court later in the evening, prompting fears that he might be deported to Nigeria.
The government of Nigeria had accused Igboho of trafficking in arms, inciting violence to disrupt public peace, and agitating for secession. It also sought his extradition to Nigeria.
Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, last Monday while trying to catch a flight to Germany.
However, Ropo, who is a German citizen was set free by the court on Thursday while the self-styled agitator was remanded in the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou.
Igboho was placed on the wanted list on July 1 by the Department of State Services after its operatives raided his Soka residence in Ibadan, killing two of his aides. They arrested 12 others during the operation.
Buhari arrives London to see his doctors and for summit
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived London partly to see his doctors and also to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.
His aircraft landed at Stansted International Airport, London at about 11:20pm (local time) with the temperature at 22 degrees celsius.
According to the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the summit would be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.
According to him, the summit will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward toward transforming education systems in partner countries through exchange of best practices.
“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.
“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: ‘The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions’; ‘Transforming Education for Girls’; ‘Financing for Impact and Recovery’; and ‘What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years’, among others,’’ Adesina stated.
He said the Nigerian leader would also hold a bilateral meeting with the British prime minister.
After the Summit, Adesina said, Buhari will spend a few days to keep a scheduled medical appointment.
“He is due back by second week of August 2021,’’ he said
Here’s what happens to your body when you stop having sex for a long time
Dry spells happen to a lot of people and it’s normal. When it comes to abstaining from sex, there are some physical consequences but most of them are as a result of not getting the health benefits that sex can offer.
Here’s what happens to your body when you stop having sex for a while.
1. Harder to get an erection
No sex for a long time in men can lead to a higher risk of developing erectile dysfunction due to a drop in testosterone level.
2. Less lubrication in women
Women in this situation may experience vaginal dryness since lack of sex and orgasms lowers the levels of estrogen – the hormone responsible for lubrication. Also, no sex for a long time can lead to problems getting aroused or reaching an orgasm. Regular sex or masturbation can keep the tissues in your vagina healthy by improving blood flow.
3. Cardiovascular health
It’s not just about sex being a form of exercise but also about the fact that sexual intercourse helps keep your estrogen and progesterone levels in balance, which can lower your risk of heart disease.
4. Increase in stress and anxiety level
Sex releases endorphins and the hormone oxytocin into the body which reduces stress and anxiety. Unless you get yourself involved in a lot of different activities that can help you reduce your stress, this will all be pent up in your system.
5. Poor Immune system
The body gets a boost from sex as endorphins are released. People who have regular sex have a high IgA, an antibody that shows how tough our immune system is. Stopping sex for a long period affects your immune system and you tend to get the flu easily.
