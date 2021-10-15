NEWS
Nnamdi Kanu declares fast for IPOB supporters ahead of October 21 trial
Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has enjoined IPOB followers to proceed on a fast ahead of his trial on October 21.
This was disclosed by his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor on Thursday.
Ejiofor in an update on the trial added that Kanu and the legal team were confident of victory and no excuses would be tolerated from the Department of State Services.
Ejiofor noted that Kanu was strong and ready to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 21.
The lawyer also debunked different rumour including that Kanu had been flown by the Nigerian government to China and Israel.
The IPOB leader’s lawyer said, “As the D-Day approaches, the legal team is not leaving any stone unturned towards ensuring that all the “t’s” are crossed and “i’s” dotted.
“It was indeed an eventful visit as our indefatigable Client found as laughable, the series of false narratives being spread to the public domain, ostensibly sponsored by the agents of darkness who are very deep in their dream to prevent his appearance in court, and to create a state of panic in the minds of his followers.
“Prominent among the falsehood desperately championed by mischief makers is the trending subject that our dear Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been flown to China, and from China to Israel, and from Israel to Kontokatafi etc. We know the purveyors of these fake news and they are aware that their evil conspiracies are dead on arrival.
“Onyendu was equally amazed by another fake news that was making headline in some social media quarters, that he was asked to sign any document before regaining his freedom. This is total falsehood and he is urging his esteemed followers to please ignore this falsehood.
“Above all, our indefatigable Client is strong and tenaciously holding firm in spirit. He is ready for the 21st October 2021 appearance in court. This date is SACROSANCT and shall remain so.
“Thankfully, the Federal Government of Nigeria is fully aware of this date, and more compelling is the fact that the detaining authority has since over a month ago, concluded every purported investigation into the matter. Hence, no plausible excuse will be available to them not to produce Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court come Thursday, the 21st Day of October 2021. You must all see him live and direct on this date.
“Our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu urges millions of his followers and supporters to continue to conduct themselves and carry on within the ambit of the laws, as you all have always done. More strikingly and commendable is the fact that your solidarity has remained unshaken against all intimidating circumstance, and for this, he is deeply grateful.
“Onyendu advised his supporters and millions of followers to go into dry fasting as the D-Day approaches, because resounding victory will be ours on this date and the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama will be given the glory and adoration in the end.”
#EndSARS memorial: Police warning against Lagos protest illegal – Falana
Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has condemned the warning of Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, against End SARS protest on October 20.
Falana, who made the remark in a statement obtained by Channels Television on Thursday, said the Police lacked the power to ban public protests in Nigeria.
Recall that groups and individuals are planning to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Lekki toll gate shooting by Nigerian Army troops.
The Lagos state police had earlier this week warned that it will “suppress planned protests” in commemoration of last year’s EndSARS protests.
The Police claimed that the planned protests may lead to a “breakdown of law and order.”
Reacting to the development, Falana said, “Police’s stance is illegal as they constitute a gross infringement of the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly guaranteed by sections 38 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution as well as articles 9 and 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act.”
“Since police permits have been outlawed and banned in Nigeria by the Federal High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal, the Nigeria Police Force cannot be permitted to ban rallies without a repeal of the law on public meetings, rallies and processions in the country. In other words, the ban on public protests announced by the Police Authorities cannot obliterate the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Nigerians to assemble peacefully and express themselves.
“After all, it is public knowledge that General Muhammadu Buhari (as he then was) and other leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress who took part in public rallies against fuel hike in January 2012 and protests against insecurity in November 2014. To that extent, the Buhari administration ought to restrain the Police from banning peaceful rallies against police brutality on October 20, 2020, in any manner whatsoever and however.
“Finally, the Police and other security agencies should be reminded of the indisputable fact that neither the former British colonial police force nor the defunct neocolonial military junta succeeded in banning public protests in Nigeria.”
Nigerians more attracted to Buhari than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano – Femi Adesina
President Muhammadu Buhari pulls more crowd than notable politicians such as Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Aminu Kano, according to Mr Femi Adesina.
Although Awolowo, Azikiwe and Kano are dead, they command huge respect across board till date.
Each of them played huge roles in making Nigeria attain independence and the country’s history is incomplete without them.
But in his weekly article, Adesina, who is Buhari’s spokesman, aligned with the thoughts of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that Buhari is probably Nigeria’s most popular politician.
Osinbajo made this claim while addressing diplomats at the Nigerian High Commission in London last week.
In his article, Adesina wrote, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is an honest man. Whatever he tells you, please take it serious. You can even take it to the bank, as it’s a cheque that will never bounce.”
“There may be a tendency to say; what else do you expect a number 2 man to say of his principal? He won’t excoriate or flagellate him in public, and because he may possibly need his support for the number one position at a time in the future, so he would say sugary things.
“For a typical politician, ambitious, cold, calculating, scheming, yes. But those of us who work with the duo know that Professor Yemi Osinbajo is not in that mould. He is honest, factual, totally dependent on God for whatever the future holds. Nothing is a matter of life and death, and so he could have chosen to keep quiet about the attributes of the President, so that he wouldn’t be misconstrued.
“When he said Buhari was possibly Nigeria’s most popular politician that we have had in generations, I believe it, not just by the hearing of the ear, but because my eyes have seen it.
“I am old enough to have seen our colorful and even swashbuckling politicians in action. I have seen the great Obafemi Awolowo. The charismatic Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa). Shehu Shagari. Amino Kano. M.K.O Abiola. Bashir Tofa, and many others in action. But I have not seen anyone with the kind of attraction, magnetic pull, that Muhammadu Buhari has. And that is round the country, north and south. People swarm round him as bees do to honey.
‘No Nigerian leader, dead or alive, can match Buhari’s public appeal’
“I have been round the country with the President. I have also been to several countries of the world with him. I have not seen any other Nigerian leader, past or present, with his kind of allure, pull, fascination, magnetism. And that is why VP Osinbajo is right to have described him as possibly “the most popular Nigerian politician that we ever had in this generation.”
Adesina buttressed his point of Buhari being admired by many Nigerians with an instance of how a crowd trooped to the streets when the president returned after his longest medical vacation abroad.
“I remember that day in August 2017, when the President returned to the country finally from his medical vacation. From January of that year, he had been in and out a couple of times, but spending weeks and months outside, attending to his health,” he wrote.
“And finally on August 19, he returned home, triumphantly. We were at the airport to receive him. I have told the story a number of times, to dispel the idiocy that it was a certain Jibril of Sudan that came back, and not Buhari. The daughter of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olonisakin, was getting married. And I had attended both the church service and reception, decked in full Yoruba traditional attire of Agbada and a cap to match. Straight from the ceremony, I went to the airport to join the welcome party for the President.
“We the principal aides were on a line to receive the President as he descended from the aircraft. And he shook hands with each person, having one wisecrack or the other to say, as is typical of him. When he got to me, he said, “Adesina, this is the best I’ve seen you dressed.” And we both laughed.
Jibril of Sudan? How did he know I was Adesina? How would he know how I normally dressed? Idiocy, I say again. But that is just a digression, not the story I really want to tell to support the topic at hand.
“We entered the vehicles lined up, and the convoy moved. It was perhaps the longest journey I’d ever witnessed from the airport to the town. Where did they come from? Like locusts, they swarmed onto the road, at many times forcing the convoy into a crawl. I didn’t know that such huge population resided in the communities along the airport road.
“Not induced or procured in any way, the people trooped out in their thousands to welcome the President back home. Multitude of ordinary Nigerians, the ones bearing the brunt of whatever was happening in the country then. They came onto the roads, waving, cheering, heralding the man they loved back into the country. Many times, the convoy was forced to a dead slow, until the President had to wave at them, and they cheered uproariously.
It took double or triple the normal time, before we could get to the Presidential Villa.”
Zamfara first-class monarch regains freedom after 30 days in kidnappers’ den
Kidnapped Zamfara traditional ruler, Emir of Bungudu , Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained his freedom.
The traditional ruler was released on Thursday after 30 days in captivity.
The emir was abducted by bandits on September 14, while travelling to Abuja. His police orderly was killed in the incident and another police officer was taken with the monarch.
A source at the palace who pleaded for anonymity, said the monarch had been released by his captors.
“The monarch will seek medical attention before proceeding to Zamfara. We are anxiously waiting to receive him,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.
Attahiru, a first-class emir, is a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State.
The Emir’s release from captivity was barely 48-hours after a family source confided in newsmen that the abductors has increased the ransom for his release to N100m.
The abductors had initially demanded N20 million ransom as condition for his release.
It is not clear how much was paid as ransom to secure his release.
