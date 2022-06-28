NEWS
Nnamdi Kanu arrives court ahead of bail application hearing
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has arrived the Abuja Federal High Court as his trial resumes.
Kanu was brought to court by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The IPOB leader is facing trial before Justice Binta Nyako-led court for charges bordering on terrorism.
A few weeks ago, Justice Nyako had struck out some charges from those levelled against Kanu by the Federal Government.
However, the court is expected to rule on Kanu’s bail application today.
Kanu has been locked up by the DSS since he was arrested in June 2021.
The IPOB leader was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria.
NEWS
Court grants embattled Rivers Rep, Dagogo, bail after 62 days
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted bail to the embattled lawmaker representing Degema – Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo.
Dagogo, a Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant in the state for the 2023 elections, was granted bail on Tuesday after been incarcerated for 62 days.
Dagogo was granted bail to the tune of N20 million or a surety in like sum with a landed property worth the same amount.
Justice Chiwendu Nworgu granted Dagogo bail after listening to all arguments by his counsel and counsel to the Rivers State government.
Dagogo was arrested by a team of policemen on April 28, 2022, at the venue of the screening exercise for the PDP’s governorship aspirants in Port Harcourt, less than four days after Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had reportedly declared him wanted for allegedly hiring suspected cultists to disrupt a screening exercise at the party secretariat.
Details later…
NEWS
BREAKING: Court dismisses fresh bail application for Nnamdi Kanu
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a fresh application for bail by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
The application was filed pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge against him by the Federal Government.
Kanu, who is currently facing a seven-count charge, had in the application he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), also challenged the revocation of the bail the court earlier granted to him.
He asked the court to set aside the order it made on March 28, 2019, which not only issued a bench warrant for his arrest, but also gave FG the nod to try him in absentia.
The IPOB leader told the court that contrary to FG’s allegation that he jumped bail, he fled for his life after his home town at Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, was invaded by soldiers, which he said led to the death of 28 persons.
While contending that he was denied a fair hearing before his bail was revoked, Kanu attached eight exhibits that included photographs, as well as an affidavit he deposed from Isreal, after he fled from the country.
Meanwhile, dismissing the bail request on Tuesday, Justice Binta Nyako said she was not satisfied with the reason the IPOB leader gave for his failure to appear in court for the continuation of his trial.
The trial judge noted that from records of the court, Kanu was represented by his lawyer on the day his bail was revoked, likewise his sureties.
“In fact, he sureties told the court that they did not know the whereabouts of the Defendant and even applied to be discharged from the matter.
“Therefore, Defendant was not denied a fair hearing”.
Justices Nyako also held that though a court could vacate a previous order when confronted with a cogent and verifiable reason, “in the instant case, I have not been given any, neither have I been given any reason to set aside the order.
“The present application amounts to an abuse of court process for attempting to relitigate an issue already decided by the court.
“If the Defendant is dissatisfied, he has the Appeal Court to go to. This application is accordingly dismissed”, Justice Nyako said.
The Judge had also on March 18, declined to release the embattled IPOB leader on bail.
The court maintained that Kanu must explain the reason why he breached the previous bail that was given to him, before he could enjoy another favourable discretion from it.
“Until the issue of the absence of the defendant for his trial, with all the bail conditions breached, is determined, the instant application of the defendant for bail will at best be premature and it is refused.
“However, the defendant is at liberty to re-file the application”, Justice Nyako said.
Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned till November 14 for mention, to await the outcome of Kanu’s appeal.
NEWS
PDP gives Obasanjo 48 hours to clarify his recent comments on Atiku
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given former President Olusegun Obasanjo, 24 hours to clarify his recent comments on regretting picking Atiku Abubakar as vice-presidential candidate.
Obasanjo had said picking a running mate in 1999 was one of the mistakes he has made in his life.
“One thing that has happened to me is that God has never disappointed me and that is very important. For instance, one of the mistakes I made was picking a number two when I was going to become president,” Obasanjo said.
Atiku, who is the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 election, was vice-president to Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.
However, speaking on Monday at a media briefing in Kaduna, the chairman of the PDP board of trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, told Obasanjo to clarify his statement within 48 hours.
“I wish to appeal to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said, whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.
“Although, he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.
“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps becuase he truncated his third term agenda, in any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atuku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 insha Allah,” Jibrin said.
Latest News
- Court grants embattled Rivers Rep, Dagogo, bail after 62 days
- BREAKING: Court dismisses fresh bail application for Nnamdi Kanu
- ‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river
- Bam Margera found after second rehab escape, headed to new facility
- Nnamdi Kanu arrives court ahead of bail application hearing
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Kendall Jenner basks in the sun completely nude amid Devin Booker split
-
NEWS2 days ago
Tanko Muhammad set to resign as CJN
-
NEWS2 days ago
Terrorists take over Kaduna community, ban political activities
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023 presidency: Tinubu jets out to France
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Boehly set to sign two Man City players for Chelsea
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Barcelona demand one Man Utd player to approve De Jong transfer
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
U.S. Treasury yields start the week higher as traders assess rate hikes, recession risk
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
ChaCha Eke’s marriage crashes, says she doesn’t want to die or go missing